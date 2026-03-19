Haryana govt shuffles top bureaucrats, 23 IAS officers transferred

The Haryana Government today effected a major reshuffle, issuing transfer and posting orders for 23 IAS officers. Prominent among them are Anurag Agarwal, who will be the new ACS, Town and Country Planning Department, while AK Singh has been posted as ACS, Higher Education, and ACS, Public Works (B&R) and Architecture Department. Neha Singh is the new Deputy Commissioner of Sonepat.

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