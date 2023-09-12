Haryana Govt steps in after no to insurance cover by firm in seven 'Cluster 2' districts

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, September 11

A day after the government asked banks to refund the premium of farmers who got their crops insured this kharif season, following an insurance firm refusing to implement the scheme in ‘Cluster 2’, comprising Hisar, Jind, Ambala, Gurugram, Karnal, Mahendragarh and Sonepat, the government has assured the farmers that the Agriculture Department will insure the crops if the firm does not provide cover under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojna (PMFBY).

A letter by the Adviser, Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, to the convener of State-Level Bankers Committee on September 10 stated that the Agriculture Insurance Company, which was allotted Cluster 2, had denied to implement the scheme. “In this regard, you are requested to instruct all bank branches to refund the farmers’ premiums with immediate effect.”

Sources said the firm had withdrawn from implementing the insurance scheme due to a pending court case. Nearly 70,000 farmers have been affected due to this decision.

Dayanand Dhaka, a farmer activist, said would lose cover due to the non-implementation of the insurance scheme. “We have already paid the premium as per the terms of the PMFBY, and now it is the responsibility of the firm or the government to ensure the cover,” he said.

Criticising the government, Congress leader Kumari Selja said: “The farmers are feeling cheated as they paid the premium months ago. Now, that they have suffered crop losses and are entitled to claims, they are being refunded the premium,” she said.

Agriculture Minister JP Dalal, however, assured the farmers today that the government would extend cover to those who had not been covered under the PMFBY.

The agriculture department also withdrew an earlier letter regarding the refund of insurance premium.

Letter on premium refund withdrawn

On July 25, the government notified the implementation of PMFBY for kharif crops covering Haryana, which is divided into three clusters for paddy, maize, bajra, cotton and moong

July 31 was the last date for the payment of insurance premium

On September 10, the agriculture department directed banks to refund the premium to farmers, but a day later, this direction was withdrawn

