Haryana Govt tightens checks on substandard food

Haryana has stepped up its crackdown on food adulteration ahead of Diwali, with food sampling registering an 82.55% increase over last year. The special enforcement drive has also resulted in seizures worth nearly Rs 84 lakh and the destruction of around 50,000 kg of adulterated sweets and paneer.

Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Sumita Misra said the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) had intensified inspections, surveillance and sampling across the state to prevent the manufacture and sale of adulterated and substandard food products.

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Between September 1 and November 5, the state collected 2,375 food samples against 1,301 during the corresponding period last year. Enforcement samples increased from 851 to 1,527, while surveillance samples rose from 450 to 848.

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Of the samples collected this year, 861 have been analysed so far. As many as 170 failed to meet prescribed standards, including 140 declared substandard and 30 found unsafe.

Between April 1 and November 5, Food Safety Officers carried out 42 seizures involving products worth Rs 83.96 lakh. Ghee and its products accounted for over Rs 51 lakh. Rewari topped the seizure list with Rs 20.02 lakh, followed by Mahendragarh (Rs 16.53 lakh) and Jind (Rs 15.21 lakh).

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Officials seized 2,008 kg of desi ghee worth Rs 16.07 lakh from a dairy in Satnali, Mahendragarh, on November 4. In Narwana, Jind, 2,205 kg of ghee products worth Rs 14.11 lakh were seized on October 30. Rewari officials also confiscated milk cake, khoya burfi and khoya worth Rs 9.60 lakh.

Misra said special attention was being paid to milk, dairy products, paneer and sweets, which witness higher consumption during the festive season. Around 50,000 kg of adulterated sweets and paneer has been destroyed during the drive.