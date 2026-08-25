Haryana Govt to bring Bill to take over management of Panipat shrine, rights of priests to end

The Haryana Government is bringing ‘Haryana Baba Shree Khatu Shyam Chulkana Dham Shrine Bill, 2026’ in the upcoming monsoon session starting from August 27 to take over the management, administration and governance of the shrine.

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As per the statement of objects and reasons of the Bill, Shree Shyam Baba Mandir (Dham), situated in Chulkana village, Samalkha, Panipat, is an ancient historical temple. It is famous for the temple of Shree Khatu Shyam (Barbarika in the Mahabharata), who is worshipped as the God of Kaliyuga in Hindu tradition.

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“In order to provide better management, administration and governance and its endowments, including the lands and buildings attached or appurtenant to the shrine as also to provide better amenities and facilities to the visiting devotees as well as securing the health, safety and convenience of disciples, pilgrims and worshippers, it has been decided to enact the ‘Haryana Baba Shree Khatu Shyam Chulkana Dham Shrine Bill, 2026’,” stated the state government.

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Earlier, the state government had brought an ordinance and had sent it to the Centre for consent as the matter is on the concurrent list. But the Centre advised bringing a Bill in this regard, said a senior official of the Urban Local Bodies Department.

Provisions of the Bill

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As per the Bill, the ownership of the shrine and shrine fund will vest in the Baba Shree Khatu Shyam Shrine Board. The Chief Minister shall be the Chairman of the board; the Urban Local Bodies Minister shall be the Vice-Chairman; and the Administrative Secretary, Urban Local Bodies Department, shall be the ex officio member.

The government will nominate seven persons as members of the Board, including two women who have distinguished themselves in the service of the Hindu religion. A representative of Shri Shyam Mandir Sewa Samiti (registered), Chulkana Dham, shall be nominated as member.

The samiti had challenged the takeover of the shrine’s management in the Punjab and Haryana High Court in 2025. The case was disposed of after the state government agreed to take a representative of the samiti on the board. A non-Hindu cannot be nominated as a member of the board.

According to Section 19 of the Bill, all the rights of pujaris (priests) shall stand extinguished from the date of commencement of the Act. However, the government may appoint a tribunal which, after giving personal hearing to the priests and the representatives of the board, shall recommend compensation for them. While making its recommendations to the board, the tribunal shall have due regard to the income which the priests had been deriving, said the Bill.

If a priest surrenders his right to compensation and offers himself for employment to the board, his suitability will be assessed by a selection committee. A priest shall hold office for a term of five years and can be re-appointed.

The board will have the power to suspend, remove or dismiss any priest for “any misappropriation of, or improper dealing with the properties of the shrine.”