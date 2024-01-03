Haryana govt to enhance sports infrastructure in villages

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 2

The government is set to enhance sports infrastructure across every village with an initiative that aims to foster the athletic potential of young individuals from an early age.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today directed the formulation of a comprehensive plan to establish specialised centres dedicated to training youths in specific sports based on regional preferences.

These centres will provide exclusive training in a particular sport, enabling youths to excel in their chosen discipline based on their interests. The objective is to empower the youth to bring pride and recognition to the state and the nation in the global sports arena.

The CM was presiding over a meeting with officials from the Sports Department to discuss the roadmap for developing new sports infrastructure in the state here today.

Khattar instructed the department on the establishment of sports nurseries in villages based on the demand and preferences for specific sports. He directed the Sports Department and the Panchayat Department to map the sports infrastructure developed in villages.

He also instructed the teams to compile and map the demands submitted by the public through Jan Samvad Portal, Gram Darshan, and Nagar Darshan Portal for facilities such as stadiums, mini stadiums, sports nurseries or other institutions in their respective areas.

The CM stressed the need to encourage medal-winning players employed under the Outstanding Sportsperson Policy to establish and operate sports nurseries. He instructed the Sports Department to compile a comprehensive list of sportspersons, including both prominent and emerging athletes.

It was said that detailed information on the state’s sports infrastructure had been uploaded on the GIS Haryana portal. At present, 11 sports infrastructure projects were in progress. The CM suggested utilising sports infrastructure available in government colleges to optimise resources for the benefit of the Sports Department.

Additional Chief Secretary of the School Education Department Sudhir Rajpal, Additional Chief Secretary of the Higher Education Department Anand Mohan Sharan, Additional Chief Secretary of the Development and Panchayat Department Anil Malik, Principal Secretary of the Sports Department Navdeep Singh Virk, Director (Sports) Yashendra Singh and other officials were also present in the meeting.

#Manohar Lal Khattar