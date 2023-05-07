Haryana govt to introduce new law for division of common land

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 6

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today announced that the state government was in the process of introducing a new law for the division of common land (Sanjhi Khewat) to settle family disputes.

He said, “This step will provide relief to the people and resolve long-pending land disputes in courts.”

He said earlier, the state government introduced the system of making e-fard with digital signatures. He said, “Now, people do not have to visit patwari’s office frequently to get fard of their jamabandi. With this IT initiative, residents can now get their fard through the portal www.jamabandi.nic.in along with a digital signature.”

The CM said the state government had started the portal on December 25, 2022. He said in the last four months 10,000 people downloaded e-fard with digital signatures from the portal.

Khattar said earlier, middlemen used to take commission for this work, but now residents had got freedom from such brokers.

The CM said, “When we assumed power in the year 2014, at that time our aim was to resolve problems of the common people and make their lives simple. Digital systems have been set up to achieve this target.”