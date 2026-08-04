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Home / Haryana / Haryana Govt to launch doorstep food testing, revives five mobile labs, adds 28 more

Haryana Govt to launch doorstep food testing, revives five mobile labs, adds 28 more

Consumers will be able to get food samples tested for Rs 20; FDA also launches special statewide drive against adulteration in festive delicacies such as Ghewar and Firni

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GS Paul
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:13 PM Aug 04, 2026 IST
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In a major consumer-centric initiative ahead of festive season, the Haryana Government is set to bring food safety testing directly to people’s doorsteps by reviving five ‘Food Safety on Wheels’ mobile laboratories and expanding the network with 28 new Mobile Food Testing Laboratory (MFTL) vans.

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The move will enable citizens to have food samples tested near their homes at a nominal cost of Rs 20 per sample, making scientific food testing more accessible and affordable.

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Meanwhile, ahead of Teej and Raksha Bandhan, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) department has launched a special statewide drive against adulteration in festive delicacies such as Ghewar and Firni.

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Between July 16 and August 2, Food Safety Officers (FSOs)collected 122 samples of Ghewar and Firni from across Haryana. Of the 18 samples analysed so far, 15 have met prescribed food safety standards, while three were found non-conforming. The remaining samples are currently under laboratory examination.

Officials added that select samples marketed as being prepared in desi ghee have been sent to NABL-accredited laboratories for scientific verification to ensure consumers are not misled by false claims or deceptive branding.

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Dr Sumita Misra, Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, said the initiative aims to protect consumers from adulterated and substandard food while strengthening food safety surveillance across the state.

“The restored mobile laboratories will help consumers verify the quality of food products and further strengthen public confidence in Haryana’s food safety system,” she said.

The five Food Safety on Wheels vans, stationed in Panchkula, Karnal, Hisar, Sonipat and Rewari, will be made operational after undergoing complete refurbishment. Originally supplied under the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) programme, these vehicles had become non-functional over time due to mechanical deterioration and damage to laboratory infrastructure.

Once restored, the mobile laboratories will facilitate on-the-spot testing of food samples during inspections, festivals, market checks, school and college visits, fairs and special enforcement drives.

Consumers will also be able to get commonly used food items tested in their localities without visiting conventional laboratories.

The restoration project, estimated to cost Rs 33.79 lakh, includes comprehensive renovation of the vehicles and laboratory infrastructure, including testing equipment, workstations, plumbing, electrical systems and vehicle components.

To further strengthen surveillance, the FDA is in the final stages of procuring 28 new Mobile Food Testing Laboratory vans for the NCR through the Haryana Medical Services Corporation Limited (HMSCL), with financial support from the National Capital Region Planning Board (NCRPB).

Officials said the expanded fleet would significantly increase the reach of doorstep food-testing services and improve enforcement of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

According to Dr Misra, the enhanced mobile testing network will not only strengthen regulatory oversight but also raise consumer awareness and encourage food business operators to comply with prescribed food safety standards.

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