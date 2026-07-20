Haryana govt to provide 820 e-rickshaws for livestock care in gaushalas

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said the state government is implementing several effective schemes to make gaushalas self-reliant and financially empowered. As part of these initiatives, 820 e-rickshaws will be provided to gaushalas across the state for the care and management of livestock.

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The Chief Minister was presiding over a meeting of the High-Powered Purchase Committee in Chandigarh on Monday.

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Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Vipul Goel, Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Shyam Singh Rana, Public Works and Public Health Engineering Minister Ranbir Gangwa, and Women and Child Development and Irrigation Minister Shruti Choudhry also attended the meeting.

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The Chief Minister said that under the scheme, gaushalas housing up to 1,000 cattle will be provided with one e-rickshaw, while those with more than 1,000 cattle will receive two e-rickshaws. The committee approved the procurement of the e-rickshaws at Rs 10.25 crore. He further shared that Haryana has 770 gaushalas, of which 553 house fewer than 1,000 cattle, 79 accommodate up to 2,000 cattle, 20 have up to 3,000 cattle, eight have up to 4,000 cattle, while one gaushala each houses up to 5,000 and 6,000 cattle, respectively.

The Chief Minister also approved the laying of sewer lines in various colonies of Kaithal city at an estimated cost of Rs 12.87 crore. The project will extend sewerage facilities to a large section of the city's population and has been designed to meet the requirements projected up to the year 2042. In addition, approval was granted for the upgradation of the Water Sewerage Treatment Plant and construction of an RCC tank at Khedar, at an estimated cost of Rs 27.70 crore.

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Furthermore, approval was also given for the installation of five Ranney wells (10 MLD capacity each) under the Faridabad constructed in the waterlogged areas along the Yamuna River near villages Manjhawali and Mothuka at an estimated cost of Rs 164.75 crore. Water drawn from these Ranney wells will be tested for suitability as a source of drinking water.

The Chief Minister also approved the construction of a second 100 MLD capacity water works at Basai village under the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA). The project will be executed at an estimated cost of Rs 149 crore.

In the meeting, it was informed that development works worth Rs 380.40 crore were tendered at Rs 363.82 crore, resulting in savings of approximately Rs 16.58 crore.

The Chief Minister directed that no delay or negligence in development works would be tolerated and directed the officers concerned to ensure that all projects are completed within the stipulated time frame. He said that the highest standards of quality must be maintained in all development works.