Haryana govt to take students on international educational tours: CM Saini

The state government has formulated a plan under which students will be taken on international educational tours to broaden their perspective and enhance their intellectual development.

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Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini disclosed this while addressing the Meritorious Students’ Felicitation Ceremony at MD University on Thursday. He also said that the government also plans to establish 250 Excellence Schools, where students will have the option of studying in both Hindi and English mediums.

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“To realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat-2047, the state government is preparing a new generation of talented, cultured, knowledgeable and skilled youth. With this objective, innovation, research and technological excellence in education is being promoted,” said Saini.

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During the programme, students who secured first positions in the Class 10, Class 12 and Olympiad examinations conducted by the Haryana Board of School Education were honoured.

“Education is not merely about earning a degree; it should empower young people to become job creators rather than job seekers. To equip students with emerging technologies such as digital education, Artificial Intelligence (AI), robotics and technologies related to ISRO and DRDO, the Government has already established 391 STEM Labs in government schools,” said CM Saini.

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He maintained that in addition to this, Atal Tinkering Labs are being set up in 250 schools at a cost of Rs 25 crore. Government Model Sanskriti Schools had been established at intervals of every 10 kilometres across the State. At present, 468 PM SHRI and Model Sanskriti Schools are operational in Haryana, he added.

The CM expressed satisfaction that Mission Buniyaad and the Super 100 Programme are currently being implemented in 103 government schools. Under these initiatives, 277 students have secured admission to prestigious institutions such as IITs, NITs and IIMs, while 61 students are pursuing medical education in medical colleges.

“With rapid globalisation, the Haryana Government has established the Department of Foreign Cooperation to facilitate overseas employment opportunities for the youth. Besides this, work has already begun to introduce foreign language training in schools. The Government has provided French language training to 60 teachers,” he added.

The CM felicitated the students and also took selfies with them on the stage.