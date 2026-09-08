Haryana transfers 16 IAS, 10 HCS officers in major administrative reshuffle

The Haryana Government has ordered the transfer and posting of 16 IAS and 10 HCS officers with immediate effect.

IAS Rajeev Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Labour Department, has been posted as Principal Secretary, Fisheries Department, in addition to his present duties.

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IAS Amneet P Kumar has been posted as Principal Secretary, Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Department, Principal Secretary, Department of Future, and Principal Secretary, Sports Department.

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IAS Shekhar Vidyarthi, Commissioner & Secretary, Women & Child Development Department and Director General, Fire Services, has been posted as Chairman, Haryana State Pollution Control Board, in addition to his present duties.

IAS J Ganesan has been posted as Commissioner & Secretary, Citizen Resources Information Department, Chief Executive Officer for the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) for Haryana AI Development Project (HAIDP) and Haryana Clean Air Project for Sustainable Development (HCAPSD), Director General and Secretary of Town & Country Planning and Director General, Urban Estates, Haryana.

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IAS Ashok Kumar Meena has been posted as Commissioner & Secretary, Urban Local Bodies Department and Commissioner & Secretary, Foreign Cooperation Department.

IAS Chander Shekhar Khare has been posted as Managing Director of HAFED and Director General and Secretary of Housing for All Department.

IAS Sharandeep Kaur Brar has been posted as Director General and Secretary, Urban Local Bodies Department and Mission Director, State Urban Livelihood Mission and State Urban Development Authority, Haryana.

IAS Mani Ram Sharma has been posted as Secretary, Revenue & Disaster Management Department and Chief Settlement Commissioner.

IAS Rajnarayan Kaushik has been posted as Managing Director of HARTRON and Haryana State Warehousing Corporation Limited.

Amit Khatri has been posted as Director, Agriculture, Managing Director of Haryana Seeds Development Corporation, Director and Special Secretary of Archaeology & Museums, and Chief Executive Officer of Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam Ltd.

IAS Vinay Pratap Singh has been posted as Administrator of the Trade Fair Authority of Haryana, Managing Director of Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation, and Managing Director of Haryana Financial Corporation.

IAS Mukul Kumar has been posted as Chief Administrator of Haryana Shaheri Vikas Pradhikaran, Managing Director of Gurugram Metro Rail Ltd and Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation Ltd, and Director and Special Secretary of Hospitality Department.

IAS Sushil Sarwan has been posted as Director and Special Secretary of Development & Panchayats and Managing Director of Haryana State Co-operative Apex Bank Ltd.

IAS Parth Gupta, Director, Sports, Haryana & Special Secretary, Sports Department, Director, Tourism, & Special Secretary, Tourism Department and Managing Director, Haryana Tourism Corporation Limited, has been posted as Director and Special Secretary of Skill Development & Industrial Training, in addition to his present duties.

IAS Anish Yadav has been posted as Excise & Taxation Commissioner, Special Secretary to the Finance Department, and Managing Director of Haryana International Horticultural Marketing Corporation.

IAS Vivek Padam Singh has been posted as Administrator of HSVP, Rohtak, and Additional Director of Urban Estate, Rohtak.