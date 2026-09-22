Haryana transfers 8 officers; IAS officer cleared in Rs 657-crore bank scam case gets Power Corp charge

The Haryana Government on Tuesday issued posting orders for five IAS and three HCS officers.

Mani Ram Sharma, a 2009-batch IAS officer who was under CBI scanner in the Rs 657-crore bank scam but was not chargesheeted, has been given a prime posting as Managing Director (MD), Haryana Power Generation Corporation Limited. He will continue to hold the charge of Secretary, Revenue and Disaster Management Department and Chief Settlement Commissioner.

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Yash Garg, Director General, Industries and Commerce; Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department; and Director General, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, will also hold the charge of MD, HARTRON.

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Rajnarayan Kaushik, a 2010-batch IAS officer, has been posted as MD, Haryana State Warehousing Corporation and Secretary, Haryana Secretariat Establishment.

Dr Munish Nagpal, a 2016-batch IAS officer, is the new Special Secretary, Health Department.

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Aniruddh Yadav, Additional MD, HSIIDC, and CEO, Global City Project, Gurugram, will also hold the charge of Mission Director, Urban Challenge Fund Scheme.

Among HCS officers, Kanwar Singh has been posted as Joint Director, Food and Drugs Administration, and Joint Chief Executive Officer, Ayushman Bharat Haryana Health Protection Authority.

Nasseb Kumar, Joint Director (Admn), Social Justice, Empowerment, Welfare of Scheduled Castes & Backward Classes and Antyodaya (SEWA), will also hold the charge of Member Secretary of the Haryana Vimukt Ghumantu Jati Vikas Board.

Mayank Verma, a 2023-batch HCS officer, has been posted as Joint Director, Urban Local Bodies, Haryana.