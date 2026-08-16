Haryana Govt under Opposition fire over lathicharge on protesters

Opposition parties and farmer organisations on Sunday condemned the clashes between protesters and police in Hansi and Ambala, accusing the BJP-led Haryana Government of using force to suppress public protests and failing to handle law and order situations.

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Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the government had created situations of confrontation by failing to act promptly against the accused in the Hisar dairy farmer murder case and the Ambala road-rage incident.

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“Had the government immediately arrested all the accused following the Hisar dairy owner murder incident, such a situation would not have arisen in Hansi,” Hooda said while interacting with mediapersons in Gohana. He also alleged that prompt action against those accused of running over people with a vehicle in Ambala could have prevented the situation from deteriorating.

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Cong to protest over HKRN employees’ demands

Hooda announced that the Congress would organise a protest and demonstration in Panchkula on August 19 demanding regularisation of Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam (HKRN) employees and redressal of their other grievances. Senior party leaders, MPs, MLAs, office-bearers and workers are expected to participate.

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On guest teachers, Hooda said the government should implement the court verdict in their favour and regularise them while extending benefits available to permanent employees.

He also urged the government to engage in dialogue with farmers instead of stopping them at the borders while they march towards Delhi.

SKM seeks action against police officers

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) demanded an apology from Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and prosecution of police officers allegedly responsible for the lathicharge in Hansi on August 15.

The SKM alleged that the police used excessive force against protesting villagers, including elderly farmers and women, and demanded the suspension and prosecution of erring officers, including the district police chief.

It also demanded the immediate arrest of Ramesh Sharma, whom it described as the prime accused in dairy farmer Jeevan Kundu’s murder, and unconditional release of the 10 farmer leaders arrested after the clashes.

Chautala accuses govt of ‘dictatorial’ approach

INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala also condemned the lathicharge, alleging that the government was adopting a “dictatorial approach” instead of addressing public grievances.

He accused the BJP government of failing on unemployment, inflation, farmers’ issues, law and order and paper leaks. Chautala said the Opposition would continue raising issues affecting ordinary people.

He was in Kalayat to mobilise workers for the INLD’s Samman Diwas Rally in Nuh on September 27.