Haryana Govt wants telecom firms to share infrastructure to avoid digging of roads

Chandigarh, December 11

Haryana Government’s new Communication and Connectivity Infrastructure Policy-2023 has allowed multiple telecom service providers to use infrastructure on sharing basis.

“It provides a mechanism for creation of infrastructure through ducts along roadside to allow multiple service providers to use common infrastructure to optimise right of way (RoW) availability and prevent frequent digging of roads by multiple players,” the new policy said.

Optimum use of right of way Multiple players can share the infrastructure created through ducts along the roadsides

Emphasis on optimum use of right of way (RoW) to avoid frequent digging of roads

Nodal officers must submit recommendations on the applications to DC in 15 days

Meanwhile, a new distinct duct policy that will encompass guidelines promoting the extensive utilisation of ducts for telecommunication services providers (TSPs) and internet service providers (ISPs) in Haryana is being worked out.

Strict timelines for the creation of the state-of-the-art infrastructure have been stipulated in the policy. Now, the Deputy Commissioner will forward the application for the creation of new infrastructure to the nodal officer of the department concerned within the next three working days. The nodal officer concerned will process the application and submit the recommendation to the DC within 15 days.

The timeline for the compliance of the letter of intent by the applicant will be 7 days while the execution of the agreement and issuance of formal permission by the DC will be done within 5 days. The additional information sought by the nodal officer from the applicant will have to be provided within 10 days.

“The permission shall be deemed to have been granted if the nodal officer fails to either grant permission or reject the application for permission within 45 days of the submission of application,” it stated.

The policy seeks to encourage the use of latest technology advancements in the telecom sector such as fibre to the home and the innovative business models such as the open access network where physical access to the network is separated from the delivery of services.

Under the policy, a seven-day advance notice shall be given by any state authority, for the installation of mobile jammers on any premises.