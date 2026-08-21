Haryana Govt working for uplift of poor: CM Nayab Singh Saini

Lauding the teachings of Guru Ravidas, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said his teachings have guided humanity for centuries.

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While addressing a gathering at the statue installation ceremony of Guru Ravidas at Jadaula village in Kaithal district today, the CM said, “Installing his statue is a resolve to imbibe his thoughts, values and the path shown by him in our hearts. Sant Ravidas envisioned ‘Begampura’ as a city free from sorrow, injustice and discrimination. The state government is working with the same spirit of social harmony and for the uplift of the poorest.”

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