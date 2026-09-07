Haryana Govt working sensitively to create job opportunities for youth: Karnal MP

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Bhatia on Monday said the state government was working sensitively to generate employment opportunities for the youngsters, and there was no greater act than helping someone secure employment.

The MP was speaking on the occasion of a job fair organised at the Panchayat Bhawan in Ambala City with the support of the Divisional Employment Office and Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI).

Advertisement

MP Sanjay Bhatia told the students that this marked the beginning of their journey, not the ultimate destination; they must continue their education and work hard to achieve their goals in their fields of interest.

Advertisement

He advised them to make wise use of the salary earned from the companies that selected them as they moved forward in life.

“Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini is deeply concerned about the welfare of students and is continuously undertaking measures to support their interests. The government has been requesting the students not to take “donkey route” (illegal immigration) to go abroad. The state government is also helping the students who want to go abroad for jobs. By going through illegal routes, the youngsters were not only losing lakhs of rupees but also risking their lives. There is nothing wrong in going abroad for jobs and grabbing opportunities, but at the same time the love and compassion for the motherland must remain intact,” he said.

Advertisement

On this occasion, the Rajya Sabha MP distributed job offer letters to the students selected by the companies.

Speaking on the occasion, BJP district president Mandeep Singh Rana stated that the dreams of the youth were being realised under the guidance of Haryana Chief Minister. The youth’s confidence in the government has grown, as they are now securing jobs through a transparent process and on merit. He also praised the participating companies for selecting students at the fair.

Divisional Employment Officer Narpender Sangwan and ITI Principal Dinesh Rana briefed the MP about the job fair’s activities and companies. They informed him that representatives from nearly 40 companies were present at the event, and around 850 students had registered.

SDM Ambala City Darshan Kumar, Mayor of Ambala Municipal Corporation Akshita Saini, and several other officials were present on this occasion.