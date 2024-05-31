Haryana govt’s 90-day delivery plan in place ahead of Assembly elections

Tribune News Service

Geetanjali Gayatri

Chandigarh, May 30

The Nayab Singh Saini-led BJP government is in a tearing hurry. With an eye on the Assembly elections slated for October, and no days to waste, the government is all set to roll out a 90-day “development” plan for the state as soon as the model code on conduct, in place for the Lok Sabha elections, is lifted.

Sources said the “plan”, preparations for which began soon after Saini was sworn in as CM, includes floating of tenders for infrastructural projects through the next three months, announcing schemes aimed at benefitting the public, fast-tracking the filling of vacancies and execution of localised development works.

The blueprint for the plan has been drafted based on the priorities of the various departments and the demands by the public during Jan Samvad programmes held before the Lok Sabha elections were announced.

The sources said all key government departments had been asked to submit their proposals. These had been duly deliberated upon. Though a final draft was not yet ready, and was altered in light of new suggestions from various stakeholders, the government was learnt to be taking feedback from its party leaders as well.

“A meeting of the district chiefs of the party will be held tomorrow. The heads of the party’s various frontal organisations in the state will also be present. The final draft is likely to be ready after this,” said Parveen Attrey, the BJP’s media coordinator.

The party sources said the Saini government had only three months to deliver before going into poll mode again. “Right after Saini took over as CM, the model code of conduct came into force. Only a trust vote could be held. The new government did not have any time to plan its course and implement its thinking. These three months are the only time to convey that we will deliver on all our promises. The plan is only an attempt to streamline that delivery process,” a BJP leader stated.

The government is working on the premise that since the Assembly poll are due in October, the code of conduct will come into force in September, leaving only June to August to prove itself. However, with the number game in the Vidhan Sabha changing for the “minority” government as leaders switch support to the parties and the Opposition all set to push for a trust vote, the run-up to the poll is unlikely to be a cakewalk for the BJP.

Will fast-track filling of vacancies

The plan includes floating of tenders for infrastructural projects over the next three months, announcing schemes aimed at benefitting public, fast-tracking the filling of vacancies and execution of localised development works.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Nayab Singh Saini