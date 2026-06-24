Haryana govt’s ‘solar energy promotion scheme’ to benefit lakhs of consumers

Under the Solar Energy Promotion Scheme, eligible domestic consumers will receive interest-free financial assistance in addition to the subsidy provided by the Central Government, encouraging large-scale adoption of solar energy across the state.

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This was announced by Haryana Energy Minister Anil Vij. He said that Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has approved amendments to the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) of the Solar Energy Promotion Scheme to make it more effective and beneficial for the public.

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The state has set a target of installing 2.22 lakh rooftop solar plants by 2027. To achieve this goal, consumers will be provided interest-free financial assistance, reducing the burden of initial investment and ensuring substantial savings on electricity bills.

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Special benefits under the scheme will be extended to non-defaulting consumers, state government employees and Antyodaya families.

Eligible consumers will be able to install rooftop solar plants of up to 5 kW capacity, while additional state financial assistance has also been provisioned for economically weaker sections.

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He added that the entire process has been made transparent, simple and digital. Consumers will be able to check their eligibility through the DISCOM portal and complete the application process seamlessly through the National Portal.

Eligibility conditions made more consumer-friendly

For Category-1 non-defaulting consumers, the earlier requirement of paying electricity bills on time continuously for three years has been abolished. Under the revised provisions, it will now be sufficient for the applicant to be a non-defaulter in the immediately preceding billing cycle at the time of application. This change will enable a larger number of domestic consumers to become eligible for financial assistance for rooftop solar plants of up to 5 kW capacity.

Antyodaya families with an annual income of up to Rs 3 lakh, as per the Family ID (Parivar Pehchan Patra), will be eligible for state financial assistance for rooftop solar plants of up to 2 kW capacity.

Similarly, employees of the state government, boards, corporations and other institutions—including HKRN employees with employment security—will also be eligible to avail themselves of benefits under the scheme for installing rooftop solar plants of up to 5 kW, provided they were not defaulters in the previous billing cycle.

Vij clarified that applicants in all categories must ensure that no other electricity connection registered in their name within the jurisdiction of any DISCOM in Haryana has outstanding dues. This condition has been incorporated to ensure that the benefits reach only genuine and eligible consumers.