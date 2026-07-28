Haryana: GPF accounts statement for 2025-26 put on website, DigiLocker

The office of the Principal Accountant General (A&E), Haryana, has uploaded the Annual General Provident Fund (GPF) statements for the financial year 2025–26 for Haryana government employees and Haryana Cadre All India Services (AIS) officers.

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Employees have been advised to download their statements from the official website — https://cag.gov.in/ae/haryana/en — or through the DigiLocker website — https://www.digilocker.gov.in.

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A spokesperson of the Principal Accountant General (A&E) office, Haryana, said GPF subscribers can access their annual GPF statements by visiting the office website. Employees need to enter their series code, GPF account number and employee PIN/password to download the statement.

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The GPF statements have also been made available on the DigiLocker platform to provide greater convenience to subscribers.

To access the statement, employees should log in to their DigiLocker account, go to the "Search Documents" section and search for "Principal Accountant General (A&E), Haryana". After selecting the "GPF Statement" option, they should enter the required details, including the GPF Number and Series Code, and select the relevant financial year to download the statement.

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In case of any difficulty, subscribers may contact the GPF Helpline at 0172-3503960 during office hours or send an email to agaeharyana@cag.gov.in.