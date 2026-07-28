DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Haryana: GPF accounts statement for 2025-26 put on website, DigiLocker

Haryana: GPF accounts statement for 2025-26 put on website, DigiLocker

GPF annual accounts statements for 2025-2026 are now available for download on the Haryana Accountant General's website or DigiLocker

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:49 PM Jul 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image used for representation. Image credits/iStock
Advertisement

The office of the Principal Accountant General (A&E), Haryana, has uploaded the Annual General Provident Fund (GPF) statements for the financial year 2025–26 for Haryana government employees and Haryana Cadre All India Services (AIS) officers.

Advertisement

Employees have been advised to download their statements from the official website — https://cag.gov.in/ae/haryana/en — or through the DigiLocker website — https://www.digilocker.gov.in.

Advertisement

A spokesperson of the Principal Accountant General (A&E) office, Haryana, said GPF subscribers can access their annual GPF statements by visiting the office website. Employees need to enter their series code, GPF account number and employee PIN/password to download the statement.

Advertisement

The GPF statements have also been made available on the DigiLocker platform to provide greater convenience to subscribers.

To access the statement, employees should log in to their DigiLocker account, go to the "Search Documents" section and search for "Principal Accountant General (A&E), Haryana". After selecting the "GPF Statement" option, they should enter the required details, including the GPF Number and Series Code, and select the relevant financial year to download the statement.

Advertisement

In case of any difficulty, subscribers may contact the GPF Helpline at 0172-3503960 during office hours or send an email to agaeharyana@cag.gov.in.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts