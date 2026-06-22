Haryana grants 100% motor vehicle tax concession on new BS-VI, EV and CNG trucks and buses

Haryana cabinet on Monday approved the grant of exemption in the Motor Vehicles Tax for the replacement of old trucks and buses (BS-IV or prior emission norms) in the NCR districts of the state as per the scheme for support to the National Capital Region Planning Board.

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A 100 per cent motor vehicle tax concession will be given on the purchase of new BS-VI or stricter norms, EV, CNG trucks and buses to eligible beneficiaries under the new scheme for trucks and buses.

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Furthermore, a 50 per cent motor vehicle tax concession will be granted on purchase of used BS-VI or stricter norms, EV, CNG trucks and buses to eligible beneficiaries under the new scheme for trucks and buses.

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In both cases, the motor vehicle tax concession will be valid for a period of 10 years.

Besides this, the waiver of registration fees will also be granted on registration of new vehicles purchased under the scheme, and lastly, the beneficiaries participating in the scheme with old trucks and buses will receive a waiver of liabilities pending for more than one year.

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Notably, the Governor of Haryana has further exempted the outstanding liability, pending for more than one year, in respect of old BS-IV or prior emission norms compliant trucks and buses registered in the NCR districts of Haryana.

The said incentive is expected to accelerate fleet modernisation, reduce vehicular emissions and improve air quality in the NCR districts of the State for 93,458 trucks and 16,329 buses, said a government spokesperson.