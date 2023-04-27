Haryana grants reservation of sportspersons against Group C posts

Chandigarh, April 27
The Haryana government on Thursday announced to include the Jail, Forest and Wildlife and the Energy Departments for grant of reservation to outstanding sportspersons and eligible sportspersons against Group C posts.
In addition, the other departments included were the Home, Sports and Youth Affairs, School Education and Elementary Education.
A circular to this effect was issued by Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal here.
IANS
Tribune Shorts
Top News
