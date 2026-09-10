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Home / Haryana / Haryana gurdwara panel seeks hike in pilgrim quota for Pak

Haryana gurdwara panel seeks hike in pilgrim quota for Pak

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GS Paul
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:33 PM Sep 10, 2026 IST
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The jatha is scheduled to cross over to Pakistan on November 22 and return on December 1.
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The overwhelming response from devotees to celebrate the ‘parkash purb’ of Guru Nanak at Sri Nanakana Sahib in Pakistan has compelled Sikh bodies to urge the governments of India and Pakistan to increase the ‘pilgrim protocol’ limit.

The birth anniversary of Guru Nanak is on November 24.

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The jatha is scheduled to cross over to Pakistan on November 22 and return on December 1 after paying obeisance at several Sikh shrines.

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As per the quota allocated by the Union Home Ministry, the SGPC has to its credit the largest share of sending jatha — 1,800 pilgrims — followed by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) with approved quota of 555 devotees. The Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) can sent a maximum of 200 devotees.

The HSGMC has approached the ministry seeking a quota of 700 pilgrims.

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HSGMC president Jagdish Singh Jhinda said a letter dated September 8, 2026, has been sent to Home Minister Amit Shah. At least 600 applications have already been received, he said, adding that “it is a herculean task to pick and drop applications. On what ground do we accept or reject an application?”

“We have requested that 700-pilgrim quota be given each on the occasion of Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary and Baisakhi celebrations in Pakistan, in addition to at least 80 for the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh and 100 for the martyrdom day of Guru Arjan Dev,” he said.

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