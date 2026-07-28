Haryana gurdwara panel takes over Miri Piri institute

Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) president Jagdish Singh Jhinda today claimed that the Haryana committee had taken over the possession of the Miri Piri Institute of Medical Sciences and Research at Shahabad.

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Last week, the executive body of the HSGMC had requested SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami to hand over the possession of the institute in three days. However, after allegedly receiving no response, the HSGMC president, along with other members of the committee, today reached the institute to take over its possession.

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Jhinda said, “So far, the institute was being managed by the SGPC through the Miri Piri Trust, but today the HSGMC has taken over the possession of the institute. The HSGMC had requested the SGPC to hand over the possession, but no representative turned up to do so. The SGPC is the apex body of Sikhs, and the HSGMC is a state body. They should have extended support to us.”

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“Since salaries of the staff have been pending, the employees were forced to stage an agitation. It has been decided that the HSGMC will deposit the salary for the month of June, which is about Rs 1.36 crore, on Tuesday, and the salary for July will also be released on time. The salaries for April and May are to be released by the SGPC, as it was running the institute then, and we request the SGPC to fulfil its duty. However, if the SGPC fails to deposit the salary, we will approach the court,” he said.

The HSGMC president also said the doctors and staff members who had left the hospital were requested to resume their duties. “The OPD has resumed and patients will get all facilities. The construction of the medical college building will resume soon. All efforts will be made to ensure that the medical college starts functioning from the next session. The institute will be operated in a transparent manne,” he added.