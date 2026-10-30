Haryana: HCS ex-officer appointed HPSC chief

Haryana Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh on Thursday administered the oath of office to Satish Kumar as the new Chairman of the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC).

Satish Kumar took the oath of allegiance, office and secrecy in the presence of Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Harvinder Kalyan and Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan. The swearing-in ceremony was held at Haryana Lok Bhawan here today.

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Family members of the newly appointed HPSC Chairman were also present on the occasion. Satish Kumar is a former Haryana Civil Service officer and had taken voluntary retirement before joining as Chairman. His last posting was Deputy Secretary in HPSC. He replaced Alok Verma, whose six-year tenure ended recently.