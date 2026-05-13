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Home / Haryana / Haryana Health Minister Arti Rao felicitates state board Class 12 topper Deepika

Haryana Health Minister Arti Rao felicitates state board Class 12 topper Deepika

Udita, a student of Kanya Gurukul at Rurki village in Rohtak district, secured 498 marks and got the second rank

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Sunit Dhawan
Tribune News Service
Rewari/Rohtak, Updated At : 07:49 PM May 13, 2026 IST
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Haryana Health Minister Arti Singh Rao felicitates state board Class 12 topper Deepika at Chiller village in Rewari district on Wednesday. Tribune photo
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Deepika, a student of Vivekanand Vidya Mandir at Chillar village in Rewari district, topped in Haryana Board Class 12 result announced today by securing 499 marks out of 500.

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“I relied on self-study instead of going in for coaching classes. I used to study for six to seven hours daily. Consistency is my mantra for success,” said Deepika, whose father Ashok Meghawal is a lecturer of sociology and mother Sujata is a housewife.

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Haryana Health Minister Arti Singh Rao congratulated Deepika at a felicitation ceremony organised at Vivekanand School in Chiller village of Rewari district on Wednesday. Pataudi MLA Bimla Chaudhary also wished Deepika a bright future.

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“South Haryana is becoming a hub of education and Rewari district is gaining recognition in the field of education. Deepika, a daughter of Jaat village in the district, has brought laurels to the region by topping the Haryana Board exam. Deepika’s hard work, dedication and discipline are an inspiration for the youth of the entire state,” said

the minister, adding that today, girls are setting new standards of success in every field and bringing pride to the nation.

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Deepika shared her dream of serving her country by clearing the UPSC examination and becoming an IAS officer.

The minister said that any goal can be achieved with determination and consistent hard work. She attributed Deepika’s success to her parents and teachers.

Meanwhile, Udita, a student of Kanya Gurukul at Rurki village in Rohtak district, who secured 498 marks and got the second rank, says that staying away from mobile phone helped her focus on her studies without any major distraction.

“I want to become an Army officer,” asserted Udita, a resident of Baghpat district in Uttar Pradesh.

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