Haryana Health Minister inspects proposed sites for 200-bed hospital in Rewari

Health Minister Arti Singh Rao on Tuesday visited Gokalgarh, Bhagwanpur and Majra Sheoraj villages here to identify land for the proposed 200-bed hospital in the district. She conducted a site inspection and held discussions with the officials concerned regarding it.

On the occasion, Bawal MLA Krishna Kumar and Kosli MLA Anil Kumar were also present.

“The Health Department is selecting a location that will benefit the maximum number of citizens. Once the location is finalised, a report will be submitted for approval and construction of the 200-bed hospital will begin within the specified timeline. The project will play a crucial role in expanding healthcare facilities in the district,” said the Health Minister.

During the inspection, District Revenue Officer Pradeep Deshwal and District Development and Panchayat Officer Narendra Sarwan provided detailed information about the proposed lands.

Earlier, the Health Minister felicitated meritorious girl students at a function held in her native Rampura village here.

Speaking on the occasion, Arti said the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ scheme, launched by the Central Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had completed a successful 10 years this year.

She said in the past decade, the scheme had made significant progress in improving gender equality and the status of girls in India. “Based on the gender ratio data from the past year, my own Rampura village ranked first in Rewari district among villages with a population of over 5,000,” she added.

The minister said, “If we look at the gender ratio data from January 2024 to December 2024, the total population of Rampura village is 5,201. During this period, a total of 56 newborns were born, including 32 girls and 24 boys. This results in a gender ratio of 1333:333.”

She urged the villagers to save their daughters and provide them with good-quality education. Arti expressed pride in being a daughter of the village and said she took great pride in it. She further said today’s daughters were bringing honour to the country and the state in every field.