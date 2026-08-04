Haryana: Health mission accountant sacked for ‘embezzlement’

The services of an accountant engaged under the National Health Mission (NHM) have been terminated after an inquiry unearthed the alleged embezzlement of Rs 19.14 lakh from the processing fee collected by the blood centre at the Civil Hospital in Jhajjar and recommended legal action against him.

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Confirming the action, Jhajjar Civil Surgeon Dr Manju Kadian said the accountant, Akhil, had been dismissed after his reply to the show-cause notice was found unsatisfactory.

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“Akhil had been posted in Jhajjar since 2019 and was responsible for depositing the processing fee collected from private hospitals for supplying blood units. The inquiry revealed that he failed to deposit the entire amount collected over the past three years, prompting the department to initiate disciplinary and legal action against him,” said Dr Kadian.

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A senior health department official, requesting anonymity, said the processing fee was required to be deposited by the accountant in the designated bank account within a stipulated time, but he failed to do so. “The inquiry found that against total receipts of Rs 24.23 lakh between 2023-24 and 2025-26, only Rs 5.08 lakh was deposited into the authorised account, leaving Rs 19.14 lakh unaccounted for. The shortfall stood at Rs 10.15 lakh in 2023-24, Rs 4.97 lakh in 2024-25 and Rs 4.02 lakh in 2025-26,” the official added.

Meanwhile, the Haryana State Blood Transfusion Council (HSBTC) has ordered a statewide audit of funds maintained by government blood centres, directing all Civil Surgeons to examine the financial transactions of blood centre’s accounts and submit their reports.

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“The audit will cover funds transferred by the HSBTC to government blood centres as well as user charges deposited in the accounts of these facilities. The exercise will be carried out in blood centres functioning under the District Civil Hospitals across the state,” said sources.

“While the order does not specify any irregularities or reasons behind the audit, the exercise is expected to review the utilisation of government funds and verify the accounting of user fee collections maintained by blood centres,” they said.