Haryana healthcare reform proposed to link medical colleges with community and primary health centres

Senior Professor and Medical Superintendent (MS) at PGIMS Rohtak, Dr Kundan Mittal, has proposed restructuring the state’s healthcare delivery system, calling for government and private medical colleges to function as integrated hubs for secondary and tertiary care while strengthening Community Health Centres (CHCs) and Primary Health Centres (PHCs) through rational deployment of existing manpower.

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“Under the proposed model, doctors currently posted in Civil Hospitals could be linked with CHCs and PHCs, particularly in areas where specialist services are inadequate. Medical colleges, including private institutions, could be assigned defined responsibilities to function as general hospitals for their respective catchment areas, subject to appropriate regulation, contractual obligations and accountability,” said Dr Mittal.

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He said under the model, CHCs and PHCs would emerge as stronger referral and stabilisation centres, supported by medical colleges through telemedicine, outreach clinics, scheduled specialist visits and structured referral pathways. This could reduce duplication of infrastructure and manpower while ensuring better utilisation of investments already made in medical colleges, he added.

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Dr Mittal further maintained that such integration could improve bed occupancy and utilisation of existing infrastructure, particularly at teaching hospitals where capacity remains underused. Private medical colleges already participating in PM-JAY could also be systematically integrated into the public healthcare network.

“The proposal envisages government medicines and essential diagnostics being supplied to designated participating institutions under an audited contractual framework. Such an arrangement could simultaneously expand patient access and provide medical students and postgraduate residents with greater clinical exposure in emergency care, medicine, surgery, obstetrics, paediatrics, psychiatry and other essential disciplines,” he added.

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The MS said a key argument in the proposal was that low bed occupancy should not automatically be viewed as evidence of low healthcare demand. It may instead reflect weak referral systems, inadequate utilisation, duplication of facilities, geographical mismatch or concerns over accessibility and public perception.

Dr Mittal has suggested that before sanctioning new hospitals, the government undertake a district-wise assessment covering bed utilisation, manpower availability, disease burden, referral patterns, ambulance connectivity, waiting times and private-sector capacity.