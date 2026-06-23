DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Haryana hit-and-run: Argument over Rs 130 escalates at toll plaza, Scorpio-borne youths kill manager

Haryana hit-and-run: Argument over Rs 130 escalates at toll plaza, Scorpio-borne youths kill manager

The toll plaza manager had asked the youths, who hail from a nearby village, to show some documents for waiving the fee

article_Author
Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 12:47 PM Jun 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational photo
Advertisement

The manager of the Baddo-Patti toll plaza on the Hisar-Chandigarh highway near Barwala town of Hisar district was allegedly hit and run over by some persons travelling in a Scorpio vehicle on Monday night.

Advertisement

The police also recovered a pistol from the spot though confusion prevails whether any shot was fired, sources said.

Advertisement

The incident occurred over a dispute on the payment of a toll of Rs 130.

Advertisement

The sources said the toll plaza manager had asked the youths, who hail from a nearby village, to show a local ID for waiving the fee. They said after the youths showed them their IDs, the manager asked for the vehicle registration certificate, which led to an argument.

As the situation escalated, the youths allegedly drove away the vehicle and hit the manager. As he fell on the road, the Scorpio driver allegedly drove the vehicle over him. The accused fled the scene after the incident.

Advertisement

Barwala police station SHO Dalbir Singh Punia rushed to the spot and started investigation after registering a case in this regard.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts