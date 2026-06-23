Haryana hit-and-run: Argument over Rs 130 escalates at toll plaza, Scorpio-borne youths kill manager

The manager of the Baddo-Patti toll plaza on the Hisar-Chandigarh highway near Barwala town of Hisar district was allegedly hit and run over by some persons travelling in a Scorpio vehicle on Monday night.

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The police also recovered a pistol from the spot though confusion prevails whether any shot was fired, sources said.

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The incident occurred over a dispute on the payment of a toll of Rs 130.

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The sources said the toll plaza manager had asked the youths, who hail from a nearby village, to show a local ID for waiving the fee. They said after the youths showed them their IDs, the manager asked for the vehicle registration certificate, which led to an argument.

As the situation escalated, the youths allegedly drove away the vehicle and hit the manager. As he fell on the road, the Scorpio driver allegedly drove the vehicle over him. The accused fled the scene after the incident.

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Barwala police station SHO Dalbir Singh Punia rushed to the spot and started investigation after registering a case in this regard.