Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij’s car meets with accident in Jhajjar; none hurt

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Jhajjar, January 7

The car of Home Minister Anil Vij on Saturday met with an accident on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) highway near Bahadurgarh town in the district when his cavalcade was on its way to Gurugram. No one suffered injuries in the mishap.

The accident took place in the evening when a truck hit the police escort vehicle from behind and the escort vehicle then collided with the minister’s car resulting in a dent in its rear bumper. The police personnel immediately nabbed the truck driver and conductor, said the sources.

Sources said police officers, on getting information about the mishap, rushed to the spot and took stock of the situation. After some time, Vij’s cavalcade left for Gurugram while a case of rash driving was booked against the truck driver.

Superintendent of Police Waseem Akram said no skid marks on the highway were found during preliminary inquiry hence it was being believed that the truck driver failed to apply the brake to control over the wheel. Consequently, the truck hit the escort vehicle which later collided with the minister’s car, he added.