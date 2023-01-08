Haryana Home Minister escapes unhurt in car accident

Tribune News Service

Jhajjar, January 7

The car of Home Minister Anil Vij on Saturday met with an accident on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway near Bahadurgarh town in the district while his cavalcade was on its way to Gurugram. No one suffered injuries in the mishap.

The accident took place in the evening when a truck hit a police escort vehicle from behind and that vehicle then collided with the minister’s car, resulting in a dent in its rear bumper. The police personnel nabbed the truck driver and conductor immediately, sources said.

On getting information about the mishap, the police rushed to the spot and took stock of the situation. After some time, Vij’s cavalcade left for Gurugram while a case of rash driving was registered against the truck driver.

Superintendent of Police Waseem Akram said no skid marks on the highway were found during the preliminary inquiry, hence it was being believed that the truck driver failed to apply brakes in time. Consequently, the truck hit the escort vehicle that later collided with the minister’s car, he added.