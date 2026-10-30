Haryana honours 132 athletes with cash awards worth Rs 189.38 crore

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said the journey to winning a medal for the country begins on the village playground and requires years of training, countless sacrifices and the courage to rise again after defeat.

The CM honoured 132 athletes with cash awards totalling Rs 189.38 crore at a state-level ceremony in Bhiwani to recognise their achievements at the Asian Games and Para Asian Games.

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Addressing the gathering at the felicitation function in Bhiwani on Friday, he said, “Behind every medal, there have been years of perseverance and unwavering resolve that have provided an opportunity to raise India’s Tricolour high at sporting arenas.”

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Saini said India had finished fourth at the Asian Games with 85 medals, of which Haryana athletes had won 32, including 14 gold medals. He said two out of every three gold medals won by India had come from Haryana.

India had also recorded its best-ever performance at the Para Asian Games with 114 medals. Haryana’s para-athletes had contributed 31 medals, including nine gold medals, accounting for nearly 30 per cent of the country’s gold tally.

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The CM said the gold medals won by boxers Ankush Panghal and Parveen Hooda, along with the victories of the men’s and women’s hockey teams, were among the highlights of the Games. He added that both hockey teams had also secured qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Haryana’s wrestlers had delivered their best performance at the Asian Games since 1962.

He said the event held special significance in Bhiwani, popularly known as ‘Mini Cuba’ for its contribution to Indian boxing. Boxers such as Vijender Singh, Akhil Kumar, Jitender Kumar, Nitu Ghanghas, Jaismine Lamboria, Preeti Pawar, Sakshi Chaudhary and Priya Ghanghas had brought international recognition to the district. He lauded the daughters of the state for excelling in various sporting arenas and inspiring the next generation.

Outlining the government’s initiatives, the CM said 2,000 sports nurseries had been established to identify and nurture talent at an early age. Besides, 25 residential sports academies had been set up, where athletes were provided a diet allowance of Rs 500 per day.

He said 260 outstanding sportspersons had so far been appointed to Group A, B and C posts under the state’s recruitment rules. The government had also enhanced the monthly honorarium for award-winning sportspersons. Khel Ratna, Dronacharya, Arjuna, Dhyan Chand and Tenzing Norgay awardees were now receiving Rs 20,000 per month, while Bhim Award recipients were getting Rs 5,000.

The state had disbursed Rs 931 crore to 17,676 athletes, he said.

Saini said Haryana had spent around Rs 1,100 crore on sports infrastructure over the past 12 years. The Sports Department’s budget had increased from Rs 163 crore in 2013-14 to Rs 668.42 crore. He also announced that Bhim Stadium in Bhiwani would be upgraded at a cost of Rs 50 crore, with modern facilities.

The CM said playgrounds instilled discipline and kept young people away from drugs.

Referring to the upcoming 60th anniversary of Haryana’s formation, the Chief Minister said the achievements of its sportspersons were among the greatest gifts the state could receive. With India set to host the Commonwealth Games in 2030 and preparing for the 2036 Olympics, the CM said the government was committed to providing athletes with the facilities required to compete at the highest level.

He expressed hope that Haryana’s sportspersons would bring further glory to the country at the 2028, 2032 and 2036 Olympics.