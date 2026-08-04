Haryana Horticulture Dept officials booked for irregularities, embezzlement

The Haryana Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau has registered a case against officials of the Horticulture Department for alleged irregularities and embezzlement of funds in the implementation of various schemes.

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As per the information available, a complaint regarding irregularities in the implementation of various schemes was received in 2013. As per the allegations, plants and fertilisers were bought at higher prices, and subsidies were given for rejuvenation of orchards, setting up mushroom units, vermicompost units, drip irrigation and other schemes but during inspections, the infrastructure and crops were not found on the ground.

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The bureau has registered a case against the then five officials, including the DHO, HDOs and accountant, under relevant Sections of the IPC for the irregularities and embezzlement.

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As per the case registered, it was found that the benefits of subsidy and various other schemes were given to different members of the same family of Naraingarh block. Assistance was provided for growing mango and guava in 2007-08, but during inspection, no plants were found. Similarly, a farmer in Barara was given an incentive for doing organic farming, but there was no horticulture crop on the field.

It was also alleged that from 2007-08 onwards, an area of more than 1,000 hectares was brought under rejuvenation of orchards. An investigation revealed that inputs were provided to the farmer for a 2.5-acre area under the ‘rejuvenation’ scheme merely as a formality, whereas, in reality, there was no actual need for such activity. The officials caused financial loss to the government by acting in violation of the norms.

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The complainant had also alleged that a big amount of subsidy was given for the production of mushroom/integrated mushroom unit/spawn-making units and compost-making units, but no production was done during the period.

The investigators found that a subsidy of Rs 25,000 was granted to a farmer in Panjokhara village for setting up a mushroom unit. However, the inspection team found that no new unit had actually been established. Instead, merely to fulfil procedural formalities, 160 bags had been placed in an old house that was unsuitable for mushroom cultivation.

In Dukheri village, a subsidy of Rs 75,000 was sanctioned to three beneficiaries for setting up three mushroom production units. However, the three units were shown to be located in a single room.

Similarly, in Naraingarh, the inspection team found that a mushroom unit was set up in 2006-07 by two people after receiving a subsidy of Rs 25,000 each. It was further discovered that by manipulating the names of other family members, additional subsidies were obtained in 2007-08, resulting in a total misappropriation of Rs 1.35 lakh.

It was also found that during 2005-06, assistance was provided to a landless farmer to set up a vermicompost unit even though rules prohibited granting such assistance to landless individuals. Similarly, subsidies of Rs 30,000 per unit were granted in 2006-07 for setting up two vermicompost units. However, no such units were found on the ground and both beneficiaries were found to be landless.