 Haryana house owners call 'extra floor' survey a farce : The Tribune India

Haryana house owners call 'extra floor' survey a farce

Haryana house owners call 'extra floor' survey a farce

File photo



Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, April 18

Even as the ‘objection and suggestion survey’ by the Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) may have given a thumbs up to the ‘stilt plus four-storeyed’ housing style in Haryana, a large number of residents have called it a farce.

Accusing builders of manipulating the survey, they alleged they never came to know about the exercise. A majority of those opposed to the new housing style, also called ‘builder floors’, are senior citizens, who are not tech-savvy. They claim they have already let their mandate known through official letters, which “outnumber this online survey”. “We were shocked to know they had undertaken such a survey.

Builders from Gurugram manipulated it by paying people for their support. Many got messages on phone to support this in lieu of money. The RWAs (residents’ welfare associations) and house owners have already voiced their concerns on the ‘CM Window’, through letters to the district authorities concerned and other platforms, but they are being overlooked. I have two such floors coming up next to my house, which has already developed cracked,” says 67-year-old Sarvesh Yadav, a resident of Sector 17-A, Gurugram.

The Haryana Government had stalled the construction of these builder floors in February and constituted a committee headed by Haryana State Pollution Control Board chairman Raghavendra Rao. They had, through the DTCP website, asked for suggestions in favour and against the scheme. Of the 26,000 responses, over 20,000 were in its support and 16,000 were from Gurugram alone.

“The entire process is sham. The committee does not have any representation from the side opposing it or doesn’t comprise independent identities such as a judge or a former town planner. We have already given them representations signed by verified homeowners, but they are not taking these into account. The entire process is biased,” says Gen VP Malik, who has been spearheading the cause.

Homebuyers like 75-year-old Virender Tiwari from Panchkula say they are being harassed due to these constructions and their appeals have fallen on deaf ears. “My house has developed wide cracks. The other day, a pillar fell and my daughter had a narrow escape. These constructions violate the building code and the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran and the DTCP are not ready to listen,” he says.

Currently, some 12,000 HSVP plots have the permission to build four-storeyed builder floors, a majority of these in Gurugram.

‘Builders manipulated it’

  • DTCP conducted an online survey on ‘stilt plus four-storeyed’ housing style
  • Of the 26,000 responses, 20,000 were in its support—16,000 in Gurugram alone
  • House owners allege survey manipulated by builders and they weren’t intimated

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Indian climber Baljeet Kaur goes missing at Mt Annapurna in Nepal

2
Sports

Climber Baljeet Kaur found alive a day after she went missing on Mt Annapurna in Nepal

3
Diaspora

Indian students face restrictions from 5 Australian universities amidst surge in fraudulent applications

4
Nation

‘Now mafia cannot threaten anyone in UP’: Yogi Adityanath reacts for the first time after Atiq’s murder

5
Himachal

Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan appointed acting Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court

6
Nation

Bilkis Bano case: Supreme Court questions Gujarat government over remission granted to convicts

7
Punjab

Supreme Court Collegium recommends 6 additional judges of Punjab and Haryana HC to be made permanent

8
Delhi

Delhi court sends gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to 7-day NIA custody

9
Punjab

Punjab farmers squat on rail tracks to protest Centre’s value cut on shrivelled, broken wheat grains

10
Nation

Will not go into personal laws, says Supreme Court while hearing pleas for legal validation for same-sex marriages

Don't Miss

View All
Baisakhi Harvest of joy & hope
Amritsar

Baisakhi: Harvest of joy & hope

Celebrating the birth of Khalsa
Features

Baisakhi: Celebrating the birth of Khalsa

ASI team visits ‘Indus Valley site’ in Kapurthala village
Jalandhar The Tribune impact

ASI team visits ‘Indus Valley site’ in Kapurthala village

2 top Mohali builders default, lose allotment
Chandigarh

2 top Mohali builders default, lose allotment

Watch: Korean woman’s Punjabi speaking skills stun internet; ‘Aunty rocks, Punjabis shocked’ says a user
Punjab

Watch: Korean woman’s Punjabi speaking skills stun internet; ‘Aunty rocks, Punjabis shocked’ says a user

Fake doctor running a 16-bedded hospital in Gurugram caught by CM flying squad
Haryana

Fake doctor running a 16-bed hospital in Gurugram caught by CM flying squad

Video: Commuters stunned as they find Hema Malini travelling with them in Mumbai metro; later she takes an auto
Entertainment

Video: Commuters surprised as they find Hema Malini travelling with them in Mumbai metro; later she takes an auto home

Four persons killed in shooting incident at Bathinda Military Station in Punjab
Punjab

Four Army jawans killed in firing at Bathinda military station; 2 masked suspects in kurta-pyjamas were armed with rifle, axe: FIR

Top News

Drug-Police nexus: Bhagwant Mann’s sweeping directions to Punjab DGP to examine role of all officers of any rank ‘shielding’ tainted cop Inderjit

Drugs-police nexus: Bhagwant Mann's sweeping directions to Punjab DGP to examine role of all officers of any rank 'shielding' tainted cop Inderjit

The Investigating Officer has been directed to conclude inve...

India to have 2.9 million more people than China by mid-2023, UN estimate shows

India to have 2.9 million more people than China by mid-2023, UN estimate shows

The United States is a distant third, with an estimated popu...

2 wanted for murder in India held in California roundup of Sikh gangs called ‘Minta's’ and ‘AK47’

2 wanted for murder in India held in California roundup of Sikh gangs called ‘Minta's’ and ‘AK47’

17 men arrested during what authorities called "Operation Br...

India coordinating with various countries on safety of Indians in Sudan

India in touch with ‘Quartet', UN to ensure safety of nationals in Sudan

Day after Jaishankar-Siddaramaiah spat, MEA says engaging al...

Ailing Nepal President being airlifted to AIIMS

Ailing Nepal President Poudel being airlifted to AIIMS

Poudel was admitted to a hospital in Maharajganj, Kathmandu


Cities

View All

Farmers block rail traffic for four hours in Amritsar, commuters suffer

Farmers block rail traffic for four hours in Amritsar, commuters suffer

10 years on, LPG-run crematorium still to find favour with Amritsar residents

Pradeep Singh Custodial Death Case: After 22 years, family sees hope for justice as Punjab and Haryana High Court seeks status report

2 members of robbers’ gang held with pistol in Amritsar

Amritsar MC building inspector held taking bribe

Bathinda firing case solved, Army guard killed 4 jawans; police say ‘motive is personal, indicating harassment of physical nature’

Bathinda firing case solved, Army guard killed 4 jawans; ‘was sexually harassed, sodomised by them’

Punjab vigilance bureau files charge sheet against AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta, his PA in bribery case

Bathinda killings: Court of inquiry to look into 'lapses'

Killing of 4 Army jawans in Bathinda insider's job: Cops

Scrap & save: 25% road tax rebate on new private vehicles in Chandigarh

Scrap & save: 25% road tax rebate on new private vehicles in Chandigarh

13 fuel stations, LPG sites owe Chandigarh Rs 7.22 crore: CAG

Command Hospital harvests organs, saves 3 lives in Delhi

Chandigarh MC draws a blank at e-auction for 39 booths

Despite price drop, only 3 of 25 liquor vends go in Chandigarh

BJP fields Rai for Delhi mayoral election, Pandey for deputy post

BJP fields Rai for Delhi mayoral election, Pandey for deputy post

L-G orders special audit of subsidy given to discoms

Mercury up, but Delhi's action plan not ready

2 killed as bus overturns in Greater Noida

EWS admission quota not applicable to Jamia: Varsity to HC

Residents draw CM’s attention to crumbling road infrastructure

Residents draw CM’s attention to crumbling road infrastructure

Industrialists not enthused with leaders’ poor recall value

BJP’s Atwal, SAD (A)’s Gurjant & 9 others file papers

Committed to overall development in constituency: Karamjit Kaur

Cong unity like pack of cards, can fall apart any time: BJP

A first: ‘Hunar’ to hone skills, train underprivileged children

A first: 'Hunar' to hone skills, train underprivileged children

Woman dies, 18 test +ve for Covid

Expect relief from heat as city likely to witness showers today

2 MC staff nabbed for taking Rs 6K bribe

7 booked for attacking sweeper at city hotel

Despite mishaps, autos ferry schoolchildren with impunity in Patiala

Despite mishaps, autos ferry schoolchildren with impunity in Patiala

Khelo India: Women’s Track Cycling League from April 26 in Patiala

Powercom, Transco workers’ body demands regular jobs

DC reviews development projects

Two held with poppy husk, drug vials