Haryana house owners call 'extra floor' survey a farce

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, April 18

Even as the ‘objection and suggestion survey’ by the Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) may have given a thumbs up to the ‘stilt plus four-storeyed’ housing style in Haryana, a large number of residents have called it a farce.

Accusing builders of manipulating the survey, they alleged they never came to know about the exercise. A majority of those opposed to the new housing style, also called ‘builder floors’, are senior citizens, who are not tech-savvy. They claim they have already let their mandate known through official letters, which “outnumber this online survey”. “We were shocked to know they had undertaken such a survey.

Builders from Gurugram manipulated it by paying people for their support. Many got messages on phone to support this in lieu of money. The RWAs (residents’ welfare associations) and house owners have already voiced their concerns on the ‘CM Window’, through letters to the district authorities concerned and other platforms, but they are being overlooked. I have two such floors coming up next to my house, which has already developed cracked,” says 67-year-old Sarvesh Yadav, a resident of Sector 17-A, Gurugram.

The Haryana Government had stalled the construction of these builder floors in February and constituted a committee headed by Haryana State Pollution Control Board chairman Raghavendra Rao. They had, through the DTCP website, asked for suggestions in favour and against the scheme. Of the 26,000 responses, over 20,000 were in its support and 16,000 were from Gurugram alone.

“The entire process is sham. The committee does not have any representation from the side opposing it or doesn’t comprise independent identities such as a judge or a former town planner. We have already given them representations signed by verified homeowners, but they are not taking these into account. The entire process is biased,” says Gen VP Malik, who has been spearheading the cause.

Homebuyers like 75-year-old Virender Tiwari from Panchkula say they are being harassed due to these constructions and their appeals have fallen on deaf ears. “My house has developed wide cracks. The other day, a pillar fell and my daughter had a narrow escape. These constructions violate the building code and the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran and the DTCP are not ready to listen,” he says.

Currently, some 12,000 HSVP plots have the permission to build four-storeyed builder floors, a majority of these in Gurugram.

‘Builders manipulated it’