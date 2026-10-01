Haryana Human Rights Commission seeks CCTV surveillance in all child care institutions

The Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) has recommended adequate and effective CCTV surveillance in all Child Care Institutions (CCIs) across the state to strengthen the safety and security of children.

The Commission has directed that CCTV cameras should be functional at all requisite locations, with storage and backup facilities to preserve footage for a minimum of six months.

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The order was passed by the full Commission — Justice Lalit Batra, Chairperson; Kuldip Jain, Member (Judicial); and Deep Bhatia, Member — while hearing a complaint regarding the alleged assault of children at the Place of Safety, Madhuban, in Karnal district.

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A police inquiry, based on available CCTV footage and other material, could not substantiate the allegations or establish the commission of any cognizable offence. During the hearing, however, the Commission examined the broader issue of safety in CCIs.

It noted that the CCTV system at Place of Safety-I, Madhuban, had a storage facility of only one month. The Commission also observed that cameras were installed outside dormitories and washrooms but not inside the dormitories or rooms where children reside.

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Referring to Rule 67 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Model Rules, 2016, the Commission said cameras should cover key locations such as entry and exit points, reception, corridors, kitchens, store rooms, dormitories and washroom entry and exit points, while respecting the privacy and dignity of children.

The recommendations will apply across all CCIs in Haryana, including Children’s Homes, Open Shelters, Observation Homes, Special Homes, Places of Safety and Specialised Adoption Agencies.

The Commission has asked the Women and Child Development Department, in coordination with Deputy Commissioners, to review CCTV arrangements at every CCI and take corrective measures. District-wise compliance reports are to be compiled into a state-level report.

Dr Puneet Arora, Assistant Registrar, HHRC, said the Commission had asked Deputy Commissioners to obtain compliance reports from CCIs in their respective districts. The next hearing in the matter has been fixed for February 4, 2027.