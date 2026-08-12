Haryana Human Rights Commission takes cognisance of students' complaints against alleged abuse, poor facilities at Panipat govt school

The Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) has taken cognisance of serious allegations levelled by Class XII students of Government Senior Secondary School, Sanoli Khurd, in Panipat's Bapoli block against the school administration and sought detailed Action Taken Reports (ATRs) from the authorities concerned.

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The complaint, submitted by several students and supported by signatures/thumb impressions and photographs of the school premises, alleges abusive, humiliating and derogatory treatment by the principal, including the use of offensive language and insulting remarks.

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The students further alleged that they were threatened with having their names struck off the rolls and were made to remain outside classrooms. According to the complaint, the classroom allotted to Class 12-B has remained locked for the past two to three months, forcing students to sit outside during classes.

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Serious concerns were also raised regarding basic amenities. The students alleged that there was no electricity in the classroom, exposed electrical wires were hanging from the ceiling, adequate desks and benches were unavailable, and fans were not allowed to operate despite extreme summer conditions.

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They further claimed that the school lacked adequate and functional toilet facilities, compelling students, particularly girls, to defecate in the open, thereby affecting their dignity, health and privacy.

The complainants also alleged irregular attendance by the principal during school hours and collection of money from students in the name of repairing school walls. The students stated before the Commission that the allegations were made voluntarily and without any fear, coercion or pressure.

HHRC Chairman Justice Lalit Batra observed that the photographs annexed with the complaint prima facie indicated deficiencies in school infrastructure and unsafe electrical conditions, warranting an independent and impartial verification of the allegations.

The Commission noted that if the allegations are found to be true, they would amount to serious violations of children's rights to dignity, education, safety, health, sanitation and protection from degrading treatment.

Emphasising that a school must provide a safe, respectful, inclusive and child-friendly environment, Justice Batra sought comprehensive ATRs from the concerned authorities.

The Director General, Secondary Education, Haryana, has been directed to get the matter inquired into by a senior officer of the department and report whether the allegations indicate violations of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009, and the Haryana School Education Rules. The Commission has also sought details of any departmental inquiry against the principal or other officials and policy measures proposed to ensure minimum infrastructure and child protection standards in government schools.

The Deputy Commissioner, Panipat, has been asked to report whether an independent fact-finding inquiry has been conducted, what measures have been taken to restore basic infrastructure and sanitation facilities, and whether action has been initiated against officials responsible for any administrative negligence.

The Commission has also sought reports on the allegations of abusive behaviour, humiliation and threats by the principal; denial of classroom access to Class 12-B students; availability of classrooms, furniture, electricity, fans, drinking water and separate functional toilets; unsafe electrical wiring; and allegations that students, especially girls, were forced to defecate in the open.

It has further sought clarification on the allegations regarding the principal's irregular attendance and collection of money from students, along with a copy of the inspection report and dated photographs of the school premises.

The authorities have also been asked to state whether regular inspections of the school were conducted, whether deficiencies were reported to higher authorities, the current status of infrastructure and sanitation facilities, and the corrective measures taken after receipt of the complaint.

Assistant Registrar Dr Puneet Arora said all concerned authorities have been directed to submit their reports to the Commission at least one week before the next hearing, which is scheduled for October 7.