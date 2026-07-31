Haryana human rights panel chairperson inspects Central Jail in Hisar  

Justice Lalit Batra, chairperson of the Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) and former Judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, on Friday conducted a comprehensive inspection of Central Jail-I in Hisar to assess the facilities and overall conditions within the prison. The delegation, comprising commission members Kuldip Jain and Deep Bhatia, also held a review meeting with district administration officials to assess the status of human rights-related matters in the district.

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The delegation visited Central Jail-I to inspect various prison facilities, including the barracks, kitchen, drinking water arrangements, sanitation facilities, hospital, legal-aid cell, library and the special arrangements made for women and juvenile inmates. The commission also reviewed the standards of cleanliness, security and the basic amenities being provided to inmates, while obtaining detailed information from the officials concerned.

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During the inspection, Justice Lalit Batra personally interacted with the inmates and enquired about their health, the quality of food, sanitation, medical facilities, access to legal aid, and arrangements for meeting their family members. He listened to the grievances and suggestions raised by the inmates and directed the authorities concerned to ensure their prompt and effective resolution.

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Justice Batra said the protection of every individual’s human rights was the foremost responsibility of the administration. He directed the prison authorities to ensure humane and compassionate treatment of all inmates and to uphold their human rights in letter and spirit. He further stressed that quality healthcare, safe drinking water, nutritious food, legal assistance and vocational and skill development programmes should be effectively made available to every inmate to facilitate their rehabilitation and reintegration into society.

Later, the commission held a meeting with district administration officials and reviewed complaints related to alleged human rights violations in the district and examined the status of their disposal. The officials were directed to ensure that every human rights-related matter was handled with sensitivity, transparency and promptness so that victims received timely justice and appropriate relief.