Haryana human rights panel takes cognisance of custodial torture, extortion allegations against police

The Haryana Human Rights Commission has taken cognisance of a complaint alleging serious human rights violations by officials of the Government Railway Police, Ambala Cantonment.

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Following the allegations of illegal detention, custodial torture, extortion, criminal intimidation and abuse of official authority, the commission has recommended that the matter be investigated through a high-level inquiry.

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The complainant, Tarun Chhabra, in his complaint before the commission, submitted that he is engaged in the marketing and supply of silver articles and frequently travels between Delhi and Punjab.

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After an incident involving the theft of gold in another coach of the train in which he was travelling, he was summoned by the GRP officials for an inquiry on June 20. Despite there being no FIR, complaint or incriminating material against him, he was allegedly kept in illegal detention.

According to the complaint, he was subjected to third-degree torture, physically assaulted, stripped naked and videotaped, and threatened with false implication unless he paid an illegal amount of Rs 10 lakh.

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The complainant has further alleged that his mother was not permitted to meet him during his detention and that his mobile phone was retained by the police without any lawful authority. The complaint also stated that he had to undergo medical treatment at the Government Hospital, Bathinda, for the injuries sustained during the incident.

In his order, the Chairperson of the Haryana Human Rights Commission, Justice Lalit Batra, mentioned that if the allegations are found to be true, the matter would constitute a serious case of custodial violence, illegal detention, abuse of police powers, extortion and violation of an individual's dignity. The Commission has emphasized that such allegations are of an extremely serious nature and require a prompt, impartial and effective inquiry.

The Commission has directed the Director General of Police, Haryana, to ensure that the inquiry is conducted by an officer not below the rank of Inspector General of Police.

The inquiry shall specifically examine the allegations of illegal detention, custodial torture, threats and coercion, and shall verify and preserve the CCTV footage of the Police Station of June 20.

Further, the Commission directed that if the allegations are found to be true, responsibility shall be fixed on the concerned police officials, and an Action Taken Report, along with the findings of the inquiry, shall be submitted at least one week prior to the next date of hearing before the Commission.

HHRC's Assistant Registrar, Dr Puneet Arora, stated that the Haryana Human Rights Commission has also directed the SP Railways and the SHO of GRP Ambala Cantonment to preserve the CCTV footage and produce it before the Commission prior to the next date of hearing. The matter will now be taken up by the commission on August 27.