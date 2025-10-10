Haryana IAS, IPS officers' associations condole Y Puran Kumar’s death

The Haryana IAS Officers' Association and the Haryana IPS Officers' Association held separate meetings to condole the death of 2001-batch IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, here on Friday.

Advertisement

The IAS Officers’ Association expressed deep sorrow at the sudden and tragic unnatural death of Y Puran Kumar. "His integrity and unwavering commitment to public service will be remembered with great respect," a resolution passed by the Association said.

Advertisement

The Association conveyed its heartfelt condolences and steadfast support to Amneet P Kumar, IAS, during this time of immense grief and personal loss. “The Association stands in solidarity with her and her family in this period of profound hardship and sorrow.”

Advertisement

The Association urged the Government of Haryana and Chandigarh Administration to address the issues raised by Amneet P Kumar.

Meanwhile, the IPS Officers’ Association (Haryana Cadre), which met on Friday evening expressed its deep shock and profound grief at the "untimely and unfortunate" demise of Y Puran Kumar. The Association conveyed its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul.

Advertisement

A delegation of IPS officers, led by Hardeep Singh Doon, ADGP (Telecom, Highways & Traffic), along with other senior officers, visited the residence of Amneet P Kumar to personally convey condolences on behalf of Haryana Police and the Association.