Haryana IAS officer alleges extortion attempt

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, March 7

The Gurugram police have registered a case after Haryana IAS officer Anita Yadav lodged a complaint over an extortion attempt.

The accused allegedly is forcing her to pay up Rs 5 crore to clear her name in a case being investigated by the Anti-Corruption Bureau.

The Haryana government recently granted permission to the Anti-Corruption Bureau to investigate Yadav, another IAS officer and seven officials in connection with an alleged scam in Faridabad.