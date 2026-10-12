Haryana identifies 71 drug cartels; dark web, crypto under scanner

Haryana has identified 71 drug cartels and is preparing to take the fight against narcotics into the digital underworld, with a specialised unit being developed to track trafficking through the dark web and cryptocurrency transactions.

The scale of the crackdown is reflected in the figures: police registered 3,809 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and arrested 6,824 accused between January and September this year, while properties worth Rs 19.52 crore linked to drug trafficking were attached.

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Heroin seizures nearly doubled during the period.

The details were shared by Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau ADGP Sanjay Kumar at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi on Monday.

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A cyber expert has also been engaged to strengthen investigations into online drug trafficking and related financial transactions.

The state is increasingly targeting not just drug consignments and traffickers but also the money and assets generated through the illegal trade.

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Drug cases jump nearly 40%

Haryana Police registered 3,809 cases under the NDPS Act and arrested 6,824 accused during the first nine months of 2026, compared with 2,722 cases and 5,393 arrests during the corresponding period last year.

The number of cases increased by 39.93 per cent, while arrests rose by 26.53 per cent.

Cases involving intermediate quantities surged by 50.72 per cent, from 1,887 to 2,844, while cases involving commercial quantities increased from 346 to 380.

Property attachments surge 230%

Properties worth Rs 19.52 crore were attached in 113 cases between January and September, compared with Rs 5.92 crore in 49 cases during the corresponding period last year. The value of attached properties rose by 229.72 per cent.

Against the annual target of Rs 30 crore, the state has attached properties worth Rs 19.52 crore, while proposals involving another Rs 15.09 crore are under consideration.

Since 2007, properties worth Rs 86.52 crore have been attached in 318 cases involving 534 affected persons. Between 2022 and September 2026, 176 unauthorised or illegally occupied properties linked to 167 drug traffickers were demolished.

A Financial Investigation Cell has been established at the bureau's headquarters to trace illicit income and financial networks. As many as 139 police personnel have received specialised training in financial investigations.

Heroin seizures nearly double

Heroin seizures increased from 43.176 kg during January–September 2025 to 84.695 kg during the corresponding period this year, marking a rise of 96.16 per cent.

Opium seizures climbed from 235.550 kg to 430.326 kg, while cocaine seizures increased from 1,004.76 grams to 2,958.757 grams. Seizures of MD and MDMA rose from 525.036 grams to 1,761.55 grams.

Synthetic drugs, absconders under scanner

The meeting flagged the misuse of medicines such as pregabalin, zopiclone and tapentadol for intoxication as an emerging challenge. The state is also monitoring precursor chemicals that can be used to manufacture synthetic drugs.

Police personnel are being sensitised to identify illegally operated synthetic drug laboratories. Warning signs issued by the Narcotics Control Bureau have been displayed at police stations and the offices of Superintendents of Police.

The conviction rate in NDPS cases rose to 58.34 per cent during January–September 2026, compared with 54.68 per cent in 2025.

The state has identified 50 cases for special monitoring in coordination with the Directorate of Prosecution. In one such case, the accused was sentenced to 14 years in prison and fined Rs 2 lakh.

Meanwhile, 29 absconders wanted in drug trafficking cases have been identified. Two Blue Notices and one Red Corner Notice have been issued in connection with these individuals.

District administrations have also been directed to initiate proceedings for the issuance of Look Out Circulars and the cancellation of passports, wherever appropriate and in accordance with the law.