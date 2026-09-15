The Haryana unit of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Tuesday withdrew its call to indefinitely suspend services under the Ayushman Bharat scheme from September 16 after an assurance from Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini that the pending dues of private hospitals would be cleared at the earliest.

The decision has come as a relief for thousands of patients dependent on the cashless healthcare scheme, as an indefinite suspension of services could have affected access to treatment at private hospitals empanelled under Ayushman Bharat.

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The IMA had earlier suspended Ayushman services on September 1 as a token strike and issued an ultimatum to the state government over the delay in clearing pending claims.

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IMA Haryana office-bearers met the CM late on Monday evening through BJP state president Archana Gupta. After the meeting, the IMA Haryana general body held an online meeting on Tuesday and decided to withdraw its proposed suspension of services.

As per the IMA, payments of around Rs 1,200 crore towards Ayushman claims of nearly 650 hospitals have remained pending for more than six months.

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“We have withdrawn our earlier call to suspend Ayushman services from September 16 after the CM assured us that the pending dues would be cleared and other issues would also be addressed,” said Dr Sunila Soni, IMA Haryana state president.

She said several concerns were also discussed during the meeting, including the need for a fair and transparent claim-settlement process, proper justification for deductions and a mechanism for resolving operational issues faced by hospitals. The CM assured the delegation that the issues would be addressed in a timely manner, she added.

Dr Ajay Mahajan, former state president of IMA Haryana, said the decision to withdraw the proposed suspension had been taken in the larger interest of patients.

“We are hopeful that all our issues will be resolved. Our payments would be disbursed at the earliest, as assured by him,” he said.

Dr Mahajan highlighted the financial strain faced by private hospitals due to the prolonged delay in payments.

“It has become difficult for private doctors to manage the day-to-day functioning of their hospitals due to the fund crunch,” he added.