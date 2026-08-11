Haryana Information Commission adopts comprehensive initiatives to streamline RTI mechanism

Aimed at streamlining the delivery of the Right to Information (RTI) regime in Haryana, the State Information Commission has announced to launch a massive state-wide training programme for nearly 25,000 State Public Information Officers (SPIOs) and First Appellate Authorities (FAAs), including approximately 6,300 sarpanches functioning as SPIOs at the village level, commencing from August 12.

Advertisement

Announcing the initiatives at a curtain raiser event, the Chief Information Commissioner, Haryana, TVSN Prasad, said the Commission was undertaking a comprehensive overhaul of its functioning to make the RTI mechanism more responsive to citizens and cases are disposed of with greater speed, efficiency and consistency.

Advertisement

Others present on the occasion included the Information Commissioners Ajay Sura. Amarjit Singh, Karamvir Saini, Neeta Khera and Sanjay Madaan.

Advertisement

For the programme, the Commission has collaborated with the Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI), Hyderabad, and the Haryana Institute of Public Administration (HIPA). The Commission will also seek expert assistance from renowned law schools.

Citing the performance, he revealed that in 2016 around 7,860 cases were on disposal when there were at least 10 commissioners. In 2025, close to 6,570 cases were disposed of with just five commissioner on the panel.

Advertisement

“This has indicated the efficiency and early disposal of cases by adopting tech-driven steps. A culture of information-sharing has to replace a culture of information-denial. Our effort is to ensure that SPIOs understand not merely what information can be denied, but, more importantly, how and what information could and should be provided in a time-bound manner,” he said.

Strengthening the first appellate authority

The training programme will specifically seek to strengthen the first appellate mechanism so that grievances are effectively addressed at the departmental level itself, thereby reducing avoidable litigation and pendency before the State Information Commission.

Second appeals and complaints to go online

Taking another major step towards digital accessibility, the Commission will soon introduce e-filing of second appeals and complaints through its web portal. At present, the online facility is available for RTI applications and First Appeals.

Hybrid and preferred hearings to accelerate disposal of RTI cases

The hybrid mode of hearing will enable appellants and respondents to participate in hearings online through video conferencing, without necessarily having to travel to the Commission's office.

Another major reform would be the introduction of preference hearing cases, wherein five time-slots of the day from every commissioner’s schedule would be left vacant. Under the first-come-first-serve basis, the applicant could choose the time-slot, available on the official website, as per his or her preference and fix the appointment, online or in person. “This facility too would be started shortly”, he said.

‘Live Link’ for priority hearing

Another citizen-centric feature proposed on the Commission's web portal is a “Live Link” through which litigants will be able to indicate their requirement for a priority hearing by selecting an available date and time.

Commission moves towards paperless functioning.

The Commission has also taken a decisive step towards paperless functioning.

As part of the initiative, the entire record of the Commission is being digitised. The move will facilitate electronic access to case records.