Haryana inks Rs 66,871-crore investment MoUs in Mumbai

As many as 20 corporates have signed MoUs worth Rs 66,871 crore to invest in Haryana. The MoUs were exchanged in the presence of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini during the ‘Happening Haryana 2.0’ international outreach campaign organised by the Haryana government in Mumbai.

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Godrej Group signed an MoU to invest Rs 20,000 crore in the industrial infrastructure sector. In the data centre sector, Waaree Energies Limited signed MoUs for investment of Rs 10,000 crore. Avaada Group signed an MoU for Rs 10,000 crore; Barclays will invest Rs 8,200 crore; NAREDCO signed an MoU for investing Rs 6,600 crore; BoxLNG for Rs 6,000 crore; Prologis for Rs 1,500 crore; L&T Company for Rs 1,000 crore; UltraTech for Rs 650 crore; and Spectra Technologies for Rs 600 crore.

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According to the Haryana government, OP Mobility signed an MoU for Rs 500 crore, Prudential for Rs 458 crore, Malpani Group for Rs 400 crore, Lifeworks Solutions for Rs 353 crore, Kongsberg Automotive for Rs 160 crore, Scalar for Rs 150 crore, and Cyvent for Rs 100 crore.

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Addressing Consulate Generals from various countries, industry leaders, investors, and representatives from Mumbai's financial and corporate world on Monday, CM Nayab Singh Saini said that Haryana not only provides investors with land, incentives and approvals, but also offers a strategic partnership based on scale, speed, policy certainty, and shared prosperity.

CM Saini offers 5 guarantees to investors

The Chief Minister said that the Haryana government offers five guarantees to investors: policy stability, timely decisions and approvals, active project support, industry-specific skills and connectivity, and linking investment with local employment, MSMEs, innovation, and regional development.

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Dr. Amit Kumar Agarwal, Commissioner and Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department, said that the Haryana government is in Mumbai not only to invite investors but also to assure them of a strong, reliable, and conducive environment for investment in the state.

He said that Haryana has approximately 1.3 percent of the country's geographical area and approximately 2 percent of the population, but contributes approximately 3.6 percent to the national GDP. Haryana's per capita income is approximately Rs 4 lakh.

In the last few years, Haryana has performed better than the national average in GST collection. Dr Agrawal said that approximately two-thirds of passenger cars, approximately 60 percent of motorcycles, tractors, and refrigerators manufactured in the country are manufactured in Haryana.

Haryana accounts for approximately 57 percent of the NCR, giving the state the advantage of a vast market, skilled human resources, and a strong industrial base.