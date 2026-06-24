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Home / Haryana / Haryana introduces provision to reintegrate married men into original Family ID

Haryana introduces provision to reintegrate married men into original Family ID

Individuals whose names were added to their in-laws’ Family ID can now be re-linked to their original family records through a grievance redressal process

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Sunit Dhawan
Tribune News Service
Rewari, Updated At : 06:40 PM Jun 24, 2026 IST
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A meeting to redress people's grievances in progress at Rewari. Tribune file photo
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The Haryana Government has introduced an important provision under the Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) system to provide relief to newly married men who were included in their in-laws’ Family ID during the marriage registration process.

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Such individuals can now be re-linked to their original family’s Family ID.

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Sharing this information, PPP State Coordinator Dr Satish Khola said the provision would benefit thousands of families and help resolve several practical issues related to the Parivar Pehchan Patra system.

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He said newly married men whose names were entered into their in-laws’ Family ID for any reason can now be reunited with their original family records.

Dr Khola informed that the concerned person can visit the office of the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) in his district and submit a grievance regarding the Family ID.

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“The complaint will be registered on the PPP portal through the Field Coordinator or Programmer. After verification of the case, the ADC will approve the request,” he said.

He further clarified that if the individual’s wife and children are registered under a separate Family ID, they can be linked with him after approval is granted.

Similarly, if the wife and children are also included in the in-laws’ Family ID, all family members will be transferred together and linked to his original family’s Family ID.

The provision will ensure that all members of a family remain registered under a single Family ID, eliminating difficulties in availing benefits of government schemes and services.

It will also help maintain accurate and updated family records in the PPP database.

The PPP Coordinator appealed to citizens facing such issues to take advantage of this facility by submitting their grievances through the prescribed procedure.

He emphasised that the Government was continuously taking corrective measures to make the Parivar Pehchan Patra system more transparent, simple and citizen-centric for the benefit of residents.

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