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Home / Haryana / Haryana invites entries for Good Governance Awards-2026; online applications can be submitted from November 1

Haryana invites entries for Good Governance Awards-2026; online applications can be submitted from November 1

The scheme covers eligible employees of Haryana Government departments, boards, corporations, statutory authorities, missions, societies, institutes, universities and public sector undertakings owned and controlled by the state government

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:38 PM Oct 21, 2026 IST
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In a letter issued by Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, it has been informed that the scheme aims to encourage innovation, improve administrative efficiency and recognise initiatives that deliver positive outcomes for citizens. Image credit: X
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The Haryana Government has invited entries for the Haryana Good Governance Award Scheme-2026 to recognise and reward government employees for their extraordinary work, innovative initiatives and outstanding contributions towards promoting good governance in the state.

In a letter issued by Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, it has been informed that the scheme aims to encourage innovation, improve administrative efficiency and recognise initiatives that deliver positive outcomes for citizens.

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The submission of online applications will open on November 1, and the last date for submission is November 25.

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The scheme covers eligible employees of Haryana Government departments, boards, corporations, statutory authorities, missions, societies, institutes, universities and public sector undertakings owned and controlled by the state government.

The employees belonging to Groups A, B, C and D, excluding Administrative Secretaries, Heads of Departments and All India Services officers, are eligible. Contractual manpower engaged through Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam Limited, HARTRON, NIC, District IT Societies or under the Outsourcing Policy is also covered under the scheme.

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Applicants must submit a project statement of not more than 200 words outlining the initiative, implementation strategies, period of implementation, achievements, outcomes, positive impact, scalability and sustainability. A PowerPoint presentation of up to 10 slides, HRMS Payee Code allotted by NIC, name, designation and place of posting or deployment must also be provided.

The performance period eligible for consideration under the scheme is January 1, 2025, to October 30, 2026. Submission through the official portal is mandatory.

The awardees are expected to be finalised before December 15, at both state and district levels. A scheme or initiative that has already received an award will not be eligible for consideration in subsequent years.

The awards will be presented at two levels: State-level awards, comprising State Flagship Awards and State Awards, and District Level Awards.

Under the State Flagship Award and State Award categories, up to five awards each may be conferred. Each awardee will receive a trophy, an appreciation certificate signed by the Chief Secretary, and a cash prize of Rs 51,000 per member. For team awards, a maximum of four members will be considered, with each member receiving an equal amount irrespective of rank or status.

At the district level, up to five awards may be conferred in each district. Each awardee will receive a trophy, an appreciation certificate signed by the Divisional Commissioner concerned on the recommendation of the Deputy Commissioner, and a cash prize of Rs 31,000 per member. Teams comprising a maximum of four members may be considered, with equal prize money for all members.

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