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Home / Haryana / Haryana invites firms for building inspections

Haryana invites firms for building inspections

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:32 AM Nov 16, 2026 IST
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With a view to improving construction quality and ensuring structural safety across Haryana, the Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) has invited applications from eligible and experienced companies for empanelment as third-party inspection agencies (TPIAs), fact-finding agencies (FFAs) and structural audit agencies (SAAs).

The move follows amendments to the Haryana Building Code, 2017, through government notifications issued on June 27, 2022, and December 4, 2023, aimed at strengthening regulatory oversight of building construction and safety standards.

The empanelment process will be undertaken by a duly constituted committee in accordance with the provisions of the building code. Interested firms can submit their applications online through the department’s official website. The empanelment framework is aimed at bringing greater accountability and transparency to the construction sector.

Third-party inspection agencies will independently assess construction quality and compliance with approved building plans and regulations. Fact-finding agencies will investigate complaints related to construction defects and violations.

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