Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Haryana IPS officer's death: Capt Ajay Yadav demands HC-monitored probe

Haryana IPS officer's death: Capt Ajay Yadav demands HC-monitored probe

Congress leader flags systemic injustice, says 'case exposes cracks in governance and institutional failure'

Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rewari, Updated At : 06:03 PM Oct 12, 2025 IST
Congress leader and former Haryana minister Capt Ajay Yadav addresses media in Rewari, on Sunday, October 12, 2025. Tribune photo
Senior Congress leader and former Haryana minister Capt Ajay Singh Yadav on Sunday demanded a high court-monitored inquiry into the suicide of senior IPS officer Y Puran Kumar.

He also called for full acceptance of the demands made by the officer’s family and strict action to curb rising atrocities against the Dalit community.

Speaking to the media, Yadav said, “The suicide of a senior Dalit IPS officer has exposed serious cracks in the state’s administrative framework. If the government fails to deliver justice in such a high-profile case, it sets a dangerous precedent for ordinary citizens and honest officers.”

Calling the incident deeply disturbing, Yadav said it has shaken the conscience of the state and raised serious questions about the integrity of governance and the safety of upright officers across the country.

He pointed out that the deceased officer had reportedly mentioned caste-based discrimination and mental harassment in his suicide note.

“This is not merely a case of personal distress, but a broader assault on the dignity of the Dalit community, which continues to face systemic exclusion and injustice,” he added.

In response to a media query, the Congress leader said the situation warrants serious introspection by both the state and Central governments.

“It is deeply unfortunate that the officer’s family was unwilling to allow a post-mortem, yet the body was forcibly shifted to PGIMER on Saturday. Moreover, the FIR did not include the legal sections the family demanded, indicating an attempt to suppress the truth and influence the investigation,” he alleged.

Yadav also took a broader view of recent developments, referring to the incident where a shoe was hurled at the Chief Justice of India.

“If the country’s top judicial authority is not safe inside a courtroom, and a senior IPS officer is driven to suicide due to systemic pressure, then what hope is left for the common man?” he questioned.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

