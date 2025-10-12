Senior Congress leader and former Haryana minister Capt Ajay Singh Yadav on Sunday demanded a high court-monitored inquiry into the suicide of senior IPS officer Y Puran Kumar.

Advertisement

He also called for full acceptance of the demands made by the officer’s family and strict action to curb rising atrocities against the Dalit community.

Advertisement

Speaking to the media, Yadav said, “The suicide of a senior Dalit IPS officer has exposed serious cracks in the state’s administrative framework. If the government fails to deliver justice in such a high-profile case, it sets a dangerous precedent for ordinary citizens and honest officers.”

Advertisement

Calling the incident deeply disturbing, Yadav said it has shaken the conscience of the state and raised serious questions about the integrity of governance and the safety of upright officers across the country.

He pointed out that the deceased officer had reportedly mentioned caste-based discrimination and mental harassment in his suicide note.

Advertisement

“This is not merely a case of personal distress, but a broader assault on the dignity of the Dalit community, which continues to face systemic exclusion and injustice,” he added.

In response to a media query, the Congress leader said the situation warrants serious introspection by both the state and Central governments.

“It is deeply unfortunate that the officer’s family was unwilling to allow a post-mortem, yet the body was forcibly shifted to PGIMER on Saturday. Moreover, the FIR did not include the legal sections the family demanded, indicating an attempt to suppress the truth and influence the investigation,” he alleged.

Yadav also took a broader view of recent developments, referring to the incident where a shoe was hurled at the Chief Justice of India.

“If the country’s top judicial authority is not safe inside a courtroom, and a senior IPS officer is driven to suicide due to systemic pressure, then what hope is left for the common man?” he questioned.