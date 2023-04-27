Haryana judge placed under suspension on High Court order

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, April 27

Less than a fortnight after the residence of an Additional District and Sessions Judge at Panchkula was raided by the Anti-Corruption Bureau, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has placed his services under suspension.

An order passed by the Chief Justice and the Judges of the high court today said Rajeev Goyal, Additional District and Sessions Judge, Special Commercial Court, Gurugram, has been transferred to Panchkula as Additional District and Sessions Judge, Special Judge, CBI Court, in place of Sudhir, who has been “placed under suspension”.

The order also added that Mahavir Singh, Additional District and Sessions Judge, Principal Judge, Family Court, Kurukshetra, has been transferred to Gurugram as Additional District and Sessions Judge, Special Commercial Court.

Available information suggests the matter was brought to the Supreme Court’s notice as well as Sudhir was yet to complete his normal tenure of an ADSJ. The apex court had earlier made it clear that a judicial officer would not be transferred without completing his/her normal tenure at a place of posting.

