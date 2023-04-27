Haryana judge placed under suspension on High Court order

Saurabh Malik
Chandigarh, April 27
Less than a fortnight after the residence of an Additional District and Sessions Judge at Panchkula was raided by the Anti-Corruption Bureau, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has placed his services under suspension.
An order passed by the Chief Justice and the Judges of the high court today said Rajeev Goyal, Additional District and Sessions Judge, Special Commercial Court, Gurugram, has been transferred to Panchkula as Additional District and Sessions Judge, Special Judge, CBI Court, in place of Sudhir, who has been “placed under suspension”.
The order also added that Mahavir Singh, Additional District and Sessions Judge, Principal Judge, Family Court, Kurukshetra, has been transferred to Gurugram as Additional District and Sessions Judge, Special Commercial Court.
Available information suggests the matter was brought to the Supreme Court’s notice as well as Sudhir was yet to complete his normal tenure of an ADSJ. The apex court had earlier made it clear that a judicial officer would not be transferred without completing his/her normal tenure at a place of posting.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
China’s violation of existing border pacts ‘eroded’ basis of ties: Rajnath Singh to Chinese defence minister Li
Two ministers hold ‘frank’ discussions about developments in...
Wrestlers protesting on streets amounts to indiscipline: IOA president PT Usha; grappler Bajrang says expected support from her, not harsh words
PT Usha says grapplers are tarnishing image of India
Army to ‘test bed’ niche tech and have dedicated cyber-operations wing
The changes are among the decisions taken at the Army Comman...
Parkash Singh Badal cremated with full state honours at ancestral village in Punjab
Leaders across political spectrum pay respects
Lawyer tries to attack Morinda gurdwara sacrilege accused in Rupnagar court; overpowered by cops
The lawyer had entered the court complex with a revolver