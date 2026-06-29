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Home / Haryana / Haryana: Kaithal flips equation for International Math Olympiad participation

Haryana: Kaithal flips equation for International Math Olympiad participation

266 students being mentored under free coaching drive; admn targeting 7K registrations for qualifying exam

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Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Kaithal, Updated At : 02:30 AM Jun 29, 2026 IST
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Coaching classes for the Indian Olympiad Qualifier in Mathematics are being held for selected students every Saturday at six government schools across Kaithal district. FILE
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With dreams of representing India at the International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO), 266 students from Classes VIII to XII, studying in around 150 government schools in Kaithal district, are receiving free coaching to crack the Indian Olympiad Qualifier in Mathematics (IOQM)-2026. The district administration has also launched a special campaign to encourage more students to register for IOQM, a gateway to the International Mathematical Olympiad, where the world's brightest school students compete. The last date for the registration for this examination is July 26, while the IOQM examination will be conducted on September 6.

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Under the coaching programe, around 60 mathematics teachers are mentoring selected students every Saturday at six government schools, one in each block of the district. Besides classroom sessions, the teachers have prepared a special book titled 'International Math Olympiad-District Kaithal' to help students with Olympiad-level concepts and problem-solving techniques. According to the teachers, the Olympiad coaching helps develop logical reasoning, creativity, perseverance and problem-solving abilities.

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The programme is transforming mathematics from a classroom subject into a district-wide mission. Students are being trained in advanced mathematical concepts, logical reasoning and analytical thinking that go far beyond the regular school curriculum. Apart from the coaching, the administration has launched a campaign to maximise participation in IOQM-2026, jointly conducted by the Mathematics Teachers' Association (India) and the Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education (HBCSE).

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Although 266 students are already undergoing specialised coaching, the district administration aims to involve thousands more. Six government schools have been designated as examination centres. Officials have set a target of around 7,000 students appearing for the examination this year. “We have launched an intensive campaign to nurture mathematical talent. Apart from the 266 students under regular coaching, we are encouraging more students to register by providing them home assignments and a specially prepared Olympiad help book. With this coaching, we are bridging the gap between talent and opportunity," said Aparajita, Deputy Commissioner, Kaithal, who reviews the progress of this campaign regularly.

The DC said the administration was bringing together teachers, mentors and subject experts under a common vision to create opportunities for talented students. “Despite the importance of the Olympiad, many talented students remain unaware of the opportunity. Our objective is to provide them a platform. We started free coaching in September-2025 after conducting a selection test and orientation programmes for students, parents and teachers," she said.

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School heads across the district have been directed to identify eligible students, facilitate registrations and guide them through the application process. The campaign targets students from Classes VIII to XII who meet the eligibility criteria. Mathematics specialist Chhattar Pal said the programme was being closely monitored by the district administration. The DC has assigned responsibilities to the District Education Officer, principals of the six coaching centres and Block Education Officers to regularly interact with students and their parents and resolve any issues promptly.

“The success of the programme depends on continuous mentoring and monitoring. Every stakeholder has been assigned a specific responsibility to ensure students receive the best possible support," said Pal, adding that the Haryana Government's proposal to organise the Haryana Mathematics Olympiad with attractive prizes would further motivate students to pursue higher levels of mathematical competitions.

Teachers believe initiatives like this go beyond preparing students for a competitive examination, while students say this coaching has changed their approach. “Earlier, I was afraid of difficult mathematics questions. This coaching has completely changed my approach. Now, I enjoy solving challenging problems and dream of qualifying for the IOQM,” said Ruchi, a student.

Avinash, another student said, “The teachers explain every concept patiently and encourage us to think differently. I never imagined I could prepare for an international-level competition.”

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