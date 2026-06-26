Haryana: Karnal records 80% NDPS conviction rate

The district has achieved a conviction rate of around 80 per cent in cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, reflecting the efforts of the prosecution department as well as the police to curb drug trafficking and make the district drug-free.

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Assistant Director (Prosecution)-cum-District Attorney Dr Pankaj Saini said strict implementation of anti-drug laws was being carried out as per the directions of the government and higher authorities. He said government prosecutors were presenting evidence and witness testimonies effectively in courts to ensure maximum punishment for those involved in the illegal drug trade.

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“The objective is not only to secure convictions but also to send a strong message that those involved in drug trafficking will be behind bars,” he said.

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Sharing the data, he said from January 1, 2026, to May 31, 2026, courts awarded sentences to 52 persons in 46 drug trafficking cases. Various narcotic substances, including opium, cannabis, charas, smack and other banned drugs, were seized.

In 2025, 110 persons were convicted in 101 NDPS cases and sent to jail. Similarly, according to the 2024 annual report, convictions were secured in 178 of 204 NDPS cases, resulting in the imprisonment of the accused.

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Prior to 2025, cases involving the recovery of intermediate and commercial quantities of narcotic substances were decided in the courts of Additional District and Sessions Judges. To expedite the disposal of such cases, a Special NDPS Court was established in Karnal district in 2025.

Highlighting preventive measures, Saini said drug-related issues were reviewed regularly in monthly meetings chaired by the Deputy Commissioner. Representatives from various departments, including the police, prosecution, health, agriculture, social welfare, drug control authorities and the Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau (HSNCB) participated in the meetings.

The DC, Dr Anand Kumar Sharma, said they were committed to making the district drug free. He said strict legal action and sustained awareness efforts would further strengthen the fight against drug abuse and trafficking in the district.