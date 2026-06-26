DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Haryana: Karnal records 80% NDPS conviction rate

Haryana: Karnal records 80% NDPS conviction rate

article_Author
Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 01:32 AM Jun 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
With an impressive conviction rate of nearly 80 per cent in NDPS cases, Karnal district’s battle against the narcotics menace is gathering momentum. Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

The district has achieved a conviction rate of around 80 per cent in cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, reflecting the efforts of the prosecution department as well as the police to curb drug trafficking and make the district drug-free.

Advertisement

Assistant Director (Prosecution)-cum-District Attorney Dr Pankaj Saini said strict implementation of anti-drug laws was being carried out as per the directions of the government and higher authorities. He said government prosecutors were presenting evidence and witness testimonies effectively in courts to ensure maximum punishment for those involved in the illegal drug trade.

Advertisement

“The objective is not only to secure convictions but also to send a strong message that those involved in drug trafficking will be behind bars,” he said.

Advertisement

Sharing the data, he said from January 1, 2026, to May 31, 2026, courts awarded sentences to 52 persons in 46 drug trafficking cases. Various narcotic substances, including opium, cannabis, charas, smack and other banned drugs, were seized.

In 2025, 110 persons were convicted in 101 NDPS cases and sent to jail. Similarly, according to the 2024 annual report, convictions were secured in 178 of 204 NDPS cases, resulting in the imprisonment of the accused.

Advertisement

Prior to 2025, cases involving the recovery of intermediate and commercial quantities of narcotic substances were decided in the courts of Additional District and Sessions Judges. To expedite the disposal of such cases, a Special NDPS Court was established in Karnal district in 2025.

Highlighting preventive measures, Saini said drug-related issues were reviewed regularly in monthly meetings chaired by the Deputy Commissioner. Representatives from various departments, including the police, prosecution, health, agriculture, social welfare, drug control authorities and the Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau (HSNCB) participated in the meetings.

The DC, Dr Anand Kumar Sharma, said they were committed to making the district drug free. He said strict legal action and sustained awareness efforts would further strengthen the fight against drug abuse and trafficking in the district.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts